Maine considers a new strategy in battle against opioid epidemic: decriminalization

Megan Gray, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·12 min read

Apr. 4—She told herself she would break free of the heroin when she broke free of the traffickers who used it to control her.

"But heroin is not something you can just stop doing," she said.

She was not able to stop for 12 years. She did sex work. She contracted HIV. She was often homeless. And she was arrested more than two dozen times, mostly for drug possession. The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram has agreed not to name her because she works with people who use drugs and is worried about putting them at risk.

"I spent all those years out there hopeless, feeling like nobody gave a crap," she said. "If somebody, even just one person, had been like, 'I know somewhere that can help you, I'm not taking you to jail, I want to help you,' I might have gotten help."

Maine lawmakers are considering a bill this session that would remove criminal penalties for drug possession, a step only Oregon has taken in the United States. Instead of going to jail, a person who has heroin or other substances on them would be required to pay a fine or get a health assessment, a potential first step to treatment. Selling or distributing drugs would still be illegal, but this bill could mean a dramatic change in the law for people who use them.

At least 1,500 people are charged with drug possession every year in Maine. Advocates see the measure as a way to reduce the stigma created by arrest and incarceration, although some say the proposal does not go far enough. Law enforcement leaders and prosecutors have been saying for years that Maine cannot arrest its way out of the opioid crisis, but some oppose the concept of decriminalization. Stakeholders on all sides agree that something needs to change, especially after a record year for overdose deaths in Maine, but do not have a consensus on exactly what that means.

"The war on drugs has not worked," Dr. Mary Dowd, the medical director at Milestone Recovery, said. "It hasn't stopped people from using drugs."

In 2001, Portugal decriminalized small amounts of drugs. People now get a warning, a fine or a treatment referral instead of a jail sentence. Research there has shown that the number of people receiving addiction treatment rose, while overdose deaths and new cases of HIV among drug users dropped. Some other countries, including the Netherlands and Switzerland, have taken similar steps.

Last year, Oregon voters became the first in the United States to decriminalize possession for personal use. The ballot measure took effect last month, so it is still too soon to know the impact. The criminal penalty was replaced with a civil violation for having small amounts, generally less than one or two grams depending on the substance.

The consequence is a fine of up to $100 or a health assessment, which could include a referral to services that person might need, including treatment for substance use disorder. The person can then decide on their own whether to actually pursue whatever was recommended because supporters did not believe treatment would be successful if it wasn't voluntary. In most cases, possessing greater quantities dropped from a felony to a misdemeanor, while selling or distributing is still a felony.

The ballot measure did face opposition that could foreshadow the debate here. Law enforcement groups and prosecutors argued that the criminal justice system does offer diversion programs and other alternatives for people who have substance use disorder. And some advocates said the state's treatment network was already underfunded and would be quickly overloaded by an influx of people.

Maine is not the only state that could follow. Washington, Vermont and Massachusetts are looking at similar bills.

STIGMA FROM THE SYSTEM

A growing body of research has shown that more imprisonment and stiffer sentences do not reduce drug arrests and overdose deaths. People in recovery, advocates and treatment providers said getting arrested and going to jail is hugely disruptive for people who have substance use disorder. Incarceration and a criminal record can cost people their jobs, income, housing and relationships. Studies have also shown people who have recently been released from prison are at a higher risk of overdose.

"What we can see from the research is that moving the public infrastructure of dealing with people who have substance use disorder away from law enforcement and into the public health system has nothing but positive effects," said Winifred Tate, director of the Maine Drug Policy Lab at Colby College.

"That elevated stigma is what keeps people using in the dark," said Whitney Parrish, the director of advocacy and communications at the Health Equity Alliance. "It keeps people using alone and in shame, and it is what in part is driving our overdose deaths crisis. Criminalization has a direct link to the overdose deaths in the state."

Some say jail and the courts remain potential motivators for recovery, however.

Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck said he would rather people access treatment outside the criminal justice system, but he also believes drug courts and deferred disposition agreements can connect them to resources.

Participants accepted into Maine's drug court program engage in treatment and meet regularly to talk about their progress with a team, including a judge. Successful completion can reduce a person's ultimate sentence. About 200 people enter drug courts each year in Maine, and the Maine Judicial Branch has found that people who go through drug court are less likely to be arrested within a year of their graduation than a comparison group outside the program.

A deferred disposition can similarly reduce a person's sentence or conviction if they complete treatment or meet other requirements.

"I've bought into the idea that we can't arrest our way out of the problem," Sahrbeck said. "At the same time, I want to use the tools that I have to steer them toward recovery."

'THEY DON'T KNOW WHERE TO GO'

Under Maine's drug laws, possessing less than 200 milligrams of most drugs is generally a misdemeanor, and people convicted face up to 364 days in jail. Having more than 200 milligrams is usually a felony on its own and carries a potential sentence of up to five years in state prison. The amount considered "personal use" varies by drug and by person, but advocates and those in recovery said 200 milligrams is a very small amount, and a person with substance use disorder would likely be using 10 times or more than that in a day.

The charge also can be bumped up to a felony if the person has prior convictions for trafficking, furnishing or operating a meth lab. And people can face more serious furnishing or trafficking charges just for carrying more than 200 milligrams of heroin or fentanyl.

In 2019, prosecutors in Maine filed more than 2,200 misdemeanors and fewer than 750 felonies for possession. Those charges represented at least 1,700 people, the highest in recent years, although the total number was not clear because people can face multiple charges.

The total number of people in Maine's 15 county jails for drug possession is not clear. But at the largest one in Cumberland County, 21 percent of 321 inmates incarcerated last month were being held for drug possession charges, both felonies and misdemeanors. Out of those 67 people, all but one was still waiting for trial. Prison sentences for drug possession alone are less common. Nineteen people were in Maine prisons in February because their most serious offense was felony drug possession.

The most dramatic reform proposal would bring Oregon's model to Maine. Rep. Anne Perry, a Calais Democrat and the bill's sponsor, said she liked that the health assessment would help people with substance use disorder learn about their options for treatment.

"Exposure to treatment eventually gets them to treatment, but if you don't expose them to that, they don't know where to go," Perry said.

L.D. 967 does not set a cap on the amount of drugs a person could possess without facing criminal charges, but Perry said she expects those thresholds will be part of upcoming negotiations. The bill would not erase past convictions or cut short the sentences of people currently in jail or prison.

Another bill that has not been finalized would prevent someone from being charged with furnishing or trafficking solely for possessing small amounts of heroin or fentanyl. People could still face those charges for actually selling or distributing drugs, or for having very large amounts. And a third bill would remove the criminal penalty for possessing more than a certain number of hypodermic needles.

DEBATE TAKES SHAPE

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine, Health Equity Alliance and the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project are backing the proposals. Other advocates are also likely to testify in support of decriminalization, even though some said they would rather not see a civil penalty or any contact at all with the legal system. They worried that alternative penalties would continue disparate enforcement against poor people and people of color.

"Given the pain and suffering that people in Maine are enduring right now, given the rise in overdose deaths, we can't afford to wait any longer," said Meagan Sway, policy director at the ACLU of Maine. "We have to do something."

Key law enforcement groups — including the Maine Sheriffs Association, the Maine Chiefs of Police Association and the Maine Prosecutors Association — declined interview requests because they have not yet taken a public position on the bill. Last year, the district attorneys supported raising the threshold for a felony charge but not complete decriminalization. Spokespeople for both Attorney General Aaron Frey and Gov. Janet Mils said they are still considering the proposal. Gordon Smith, the state's director of opioid response, also declined an interview request on the topic.

Sen. Scott Cyrway sits on the Legislature's Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, which will consider the decriminalization bill. The Albion Republican worked in law enforcement for years, including in schools as a D.A.R.E. officer. He worried that drug use and crime would increase if possession was decriminalized because police could not intervene as they do now.

"You're going to have family members, like little kids, watching their parents abuse and not having any consequences," Cyrway said. "Then who do they look up to?"

One local police chief said he is torn.

The Scarborough Police Department launched Operation Hope in 2015. People can come into the station, turn in any drugs they might have and discuss options for treatment. The program has now placed more than 475 people in various treatment programs.

Chief Robbie Moulton said he knew Operation Hope would fail if officers sent people to jail for drug possession when they came to get help. But he worries decriminalization could make it harder to enforce laws against trafficking.

"In that respect, I am in favor, I think, of not having the criminal penalties for somebody who is possessing small amounts, usable amounts. ... I see the humanity in not necessarily making those folks criminals," he said. "On the other hand, I'll tell you that I have absolutely no compassion for somebody who wants to bring drugs into our community and sell them and make a profit."

A 'GOLDEN TICKET'

Some people in recovery wonder how life would have been different if they had been offered help sooner.

"Rock bottom is a myth," said Courtney Allen, policy director of the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project. "People do not need to get to the bottom of whatever hole to create change in their lives. ... Rehab sets us up to sustain that long-term recovery, whereas jail sets us up for a couple weeks of what feels like safety and security, and then walking back off the cliff."

Marshall Mercer said he was charged with trafficking cocaine when he was 16 years old. He spent the next 20 years dealing and using drugs, losing friends to overdoses, often getting arrested and never getting help.

Four years ago, he participated in a Bible study through Arise Addiction Recovery in the Washington County Jail. He entered the nonprofit's residential program, where he found faith and recovery. Now he is a recovery coach in Machias and an organizer for the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project, and he is working toward a psychology degree.

"If my life had changed back then, how many people's lives could I have changed?" Mercer, 40, said. "How many people would not have died? How many people, instead of following me into the game, would have followed me out of it?"

The woman who was repeatedly arrested for possession said she called her sister in Maine to ask for help after a near fatal overdose. She has been in recovery now for nearly 16 months. She viewed the civil violation as accountability for law enforcement, a way to prove they are making referrals.

"That could be somebody's golden ticket," she said. "Not everybody's, obviously. But if you refer 20 people in a week, and one of them goes to treatment because they didn't know they could go without insurance or they were reusing needles and they didn't know a place they could go, the whole point of this is still to lessen the harm on people who use drugs."

On all sides, stakeholders agreed that Maine's treatment network needs to grow, especially if these bills were to pass.

Treatment providers in Oregon worried about the gaps in their network, too. So the state dedicated millions in tax revenue from marijuana sales to expand treatment and fund the offices where health assessments will take place. The bills proposed in Maine don't include such a funding mechanism.

While Medicaid expansion has helped people get access to suboxone and other medication-assisted treatment programs, Maine's system is lacking in residential programs, especially for women, and detox facilities.

"If we're going to divert people away from the criminal justice system, we need a place to divert them to," said Oliver Bradeen, executive director at Milestone Recovery in Portland. "If you took everybody that is being charged right now and tried to divert them to treatment, we would quickly run out of treatment in our state. We can't just address a part of the system without addressing the whole thing."

Recommended Stories

  • Inside Hilary Duff's First Week With Baby Mae After "Special" Home Birth Experience

    A source exclusively told E! News how Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are adjusting following the birth of their second daughter, Mae James Blair. Read all about their life as a family of five here.

  • Confederate symbols prove difficult to remove in many states

    Just past the gate at an entrance to the Texas Capitol, a large monument honoring the soldiers of the Confederacy looms, with towering statues and an inscription that reads, “Died for state rights guaranteed under the Constitution.” It is one of seven Confederate memorials on the Texas Capitol grounds alone. There are over 2,000 Confederate symbols — from monuments to building names — in public spaces nationwide, more than a century and a half after the Civil War ended slavery, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

  • 10 Top Trees to Grow in Containers (14 photos)

    There are plenty of reasons to grow a tree in a large container. For urban gardens and those with little outdoor space, a potted tree can make a small terrace feel more like a garden and, if you plant a fig or lemon, provide you with fruit as well. In larger gardens, potted trees add drama with their...

  • Elon Musk Says 1950s-Style Tesla Supercharger Station Is Coming To Santa Monica, California

    Elon Musk has revived the idea of building a 1950s-style diner at a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Supercharger station in Santa Monica, California. What Happened: The Tesla CEO said Santa Monica will soon have a "major new Supercharger station" with a retro diner and movies. Musk was responding to a tweet of a photo showing a long line at a Supercharger in the city. Musk also thanked the city of Santa Monica, possibly hinting that local officials are moving toward approving the plan. Major new Supercharger station coming to Santa Monica soon! Hoping to have 50's diner & 100 best movie clips playing too. Thanks Santa Monica city! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2021 Musk mentioned the idea in 2018, Elektrek reported, quoting Musk as then saying he planned to open an “old-school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles.” Though it wasn't clear how serious the plan was, the company did apply for building permits in Santa Monica, Elektrek said, adding the project has run into approval problems with the local government. Why It Matters: One of Tesla's biggest competitive advantages is its Supercharger network, which allows for easy, long distance travel for customers in many parts of the world. While it is unfortunate that customers need to wait for a charge, it also shows how succesful Tesla has become. As Tesla's deliveries increase, the need for Superchargers increases. And as the need grows, so do the lines. Tesla has also considered adding features such as lounges and coffee shops to its Supercharger stations, according to Elektrek. Luckily, most Tesla's vehicles can charge from 20% to 80% in less than 30 minutes. And with a 50% charge giving even the lowest-range Teslas well over 100 miles of range, a quick charge will let most people get on their way. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news. Photo courtesy of Tesla. Gary Anglebrandt contributed to this report. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Selling EV Credits To Volkswagen In China: ReportVideo: Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin Installing 2 Gigapress As It Prepares For Model Y Production© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Leaker says they are offering private details of 500 million Facebook users

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A leaker says they are offering information on more than 500 million Facebook Inc users - including phone numbers and other data - virtually for free. The database appears to be the same set of Facebook-linked telephone numbers that has been circulating in hacker circles since January and whose existence was first reported by tech publication Motherboard, according to Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock. Other journalists say they have also been able to match known phone numbers to the details in the data dump.

  • Texas Rangers have 160 games left to go. It looks like it could be a long 160 games.

    All things look worse, or better, under the season-opening magnifying lens, but Rangers know they haven’t played well.

  • 'Running to save my life' - Mozambique attack survivors tell of horror

    PEMBA (Reuters) -Luisa Jose, a 52-year-old mother of five, says she came face-to-face with Islamic State-linked insurgents when they attacked the gas hub town of Palma in northern Mozambique 10 days ago. "I was running to save my life ... they were coming from every street," she told Reuters from a stadium in the port city of Pemba housing some of the thousands who fled the violence. Jose said the militants quickly overran her hometown of Palma, next to huge gas projects worth $60 billion.

  • Rapper DMX in hospital after heart attack

    The rapper's lawyer says DMX is surrounded by his family at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

  • India Covid: Maharashtra to go into lockdown unless cases fall

    Maharashtra's chief minister says the state's health system could soon become "inadequate".

  • Hurricane Center report details $2.9 billion cost from Delta

    Hurricane Delta, which made landfall about 11 miles (about 18 kilometers) from where the devastating Hurricane Laura hit a little more than a month earlier, cost $2.9 billion in the United States and was linked to six deaths in the U.S. and Mexico, according to a report from the National Hurricane Center. The report released Tuesday details the hurricane's origins, trajectory and things such as wind speed and storm surge when it made landfall in southwestern Louisiana. The reports on some of the 2020 season's most devastating hurricanes - including Laura, Iota and Zeta - have yet to be published.

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Students at a Texas high school had to watch George Floyd's death and pretend to be jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial for 'triggering' class project

    Parents are angry after a freshman class at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas had to watch the full video of George Floyd's death for the assignment.

  • Is the Second Dose Bad? If I Feel OK, Is It Working? Can I Take Tylenol?

    Every day nearly 3 million people in the United States are getting the COVID-19 vaccine. And every new jab prompts new questions about what to expect after vaccination. Last week I asked readers to send me their questions about vaccinations. Here are some answers. Q: I have heard the COVID vaccine side effects, especially after the second dose, can be really bad. Should I be worried? Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times A: Short-lived side effects like fatigue, headache, muscle aches and fever are more common after the second dose of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines, which each require two shots. (The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single shot.) Patients who experience unpleasant side effects after the second dose often describe feeling as if they have a bad flu and use phrases like “it flattened me” or “I was useless for two days.” During vaccine studies, patients were advised to schedule a few days off work after the second dose just in case they needed to spend a day or two in bed. Data collected from v-safe, the app everyone is encouraged to use to track side effects after vaccination, also show an increase in reported side effects after the second dose. For instance, about 29% of people reported fatigue after the first Pfizer-BioNTech shot, but that jumped to 50% after the second dose. Muscle pain rose from 17% after the first shot to 42% after the second. While only about 7% of people got chills and fever after the first dose, that increased to about 26% after the second dose. The New York Times interviewed several dozen of the newly vaccinated in the days afterward. They recounted a wide spectrum of responses, from no reaction at all to symptoms like uncontrolled shivering and “brain fog.” While these experiences are not pleasant, they are a sign that your own immune system is mounting a potent response to the vaccine. Q: Is it true that women are more likely to get worse side effects from the vaccine than men? A: An analysis from the first 13.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given to Americans found that side effects were more common in women. And while severe reactions to the COVID vaccine are rare, nearly all the cases of anaphylaxis, or life-threatening allergic reactions, occurred in women. The finding that women are more likely to report and experience unpleasant side effects to the COVID vaccine is consistent with other vaccines as well. Women and girls can produce up to twice as many antibodies after receiving flu shots and vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) and hepatitis A and B. One study found that over nearly three decades, women accounted for 80% of all adult anaphylactic reactions to vaccines. While it is true that women may be more likely to report side effects than men, the higher rate of side effects in women also has a biological explanation. Estrogen can stimulate an immune response, whereas testosterone can blunt it. In addition, many immune-related genes are on the X chromosome, of which women have two copies and men have only one. These differences may help explain why far more women than men are afflicted with autoimmune disease, which occurs when a robust immune response attacks the body’s healthy tissue. Q: I did not have any side effects. Does that mean my immune system did not respond and the vaccine is not working? A: Side effects get all the attention, but if you look at the data from vaccine clinical trials and the real world, you will see that many people do not experience any side effects beyond a sore arm. In the Pfizer vaccine trials, about 1 out of 4 patients reported no side effects. In the Moderna trials, 57% of patients (64 or younger) reported side effects after the first dose — that jumped to 82% after the second dose, which means almost 1 in 5 patients reported no reaction after the second shot. A lack of side effects does not mean the vaccine is not working, said Dr. Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel. Offit noted that during the vaccine trials, a significant number of people did not report side effects, and yet the trials showed that about 95% of people were protected. “That proves you don’t have to have side effects in order to be protected,” he said. Nobody really knows why some people have a lot of side effects and others have none. We do know that younger people mount stronger immune responses to vaccines than older people, whose immune systems get weaker with age. Women typically have stronger immune responses than men. But again, these differences do not mean that you are not protected if you do not feel much after getting the shot. Scientists still are not sure how effective the vaccines are in people whose immune systems may be weakened from certain medical conditions, such as cancer treatments or HIV infection or because they are taking immune-suppressing drugs. But most experts believe the vaccines still offer these patients some protection against COVID-19. The bottom line is that even though individual immune responses can vary, the data collected so far show that all three vaccines approved in the United States — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are effective against severe illness and death from COVID-19. Q: I took Tylenol before I had my COVID vaccine shots and had very little reaction to the shots. Did I make a big mistake? A: You should not try to stave off discomfort by taking a pain reliever before getting the shot. The concern is that premedicating with a pain reliever like acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), which can prevent side effects like arm soreness as well as fever or headache, might also blunt your body’s immune response. While it is possible that taking a pain reliever before your shots might have dampened your body’s immune response, vaccine experts say you should not worry, and you should not try to get a new round of replacement shots. Studies of other vaccines suggest that while premedicating can dull the body’s immune response to a vaccine, your immune system can still mount a strong enough defense to fight infection. A review of studies of more than 5,000 children compared antibody levels in children who took pain relievers before and after vaccinations and those who did not. They found that pain relievers did not have a meaningful impact on immune response and that children in both groups generated adequate levels of antibodies after their shots. The high efficacy of all the COVID vaccines suggests that even if taking Tylenol before the shot did blunt your body’s immune response, there is some wiggle room, and you are likely still well protected against COVID-19. “You should feel reassured that you’ll have enough of an immune response that you’ll will be protected, especially for vaccines that are this good,” said Offit. Q: What about taking a pain reliever after the shot? A: “It’s OK to treat” side effects with a pain reliever, said Offit, but if you do not really need one, “don’t take it.” While most experts agree it is safe to take a pain reliever to relieve discomfort after you get vaccinated, they advise against taking it after the shot as a preventive or if your symptoms are manageable without it. The concern with taking an unnecessary pain reliever is that it could blunt some of the effects of the vaccine. (In terms of the vaccine, there is no meaningful difference if you choose acetaminophen or ibuprofen.) During the Moderna trial, about 26% of people took acetaminophen to relieve side effects, and the overall efficacy of the vaccine still was 94%. Q: Are the side effects worse if you have already had COVID-19? A: Research and anecdotal reports suggest that people with a previously diagnosed COVID-19 infection may have a stronger reaction and more side effects after their first dose of vaccine compared to those who were never infected with the virus. A strong reaction to your first dose of vaccine also might be a sign that you were previously infected, even if you were not aware of it. If you previously tested positive for COVID-19 or had a positive antibody blood test, be prepared for a stronger reaction to your first dose, and consider scheduling a few days off work just in case. Not only will it be more comfortable to stay home and recover in bed; the vaccine side effects can resemble the symptoms of COVID-19, and your co-workers will not want to be near you anyway. Q: I had COVID-19 already. Does that mean I can just get one dose? A: Studies suggest that one dose might be adequate for people who have a previously confirmed case of COVID-19, but so far the medical guidelines have not changed. If you have received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, you should plan to get your second dose even if you have had COVID-19. Skipping your second dose could create problems if your employer or an airline asks to see proof of vaccination in the future. If you live in an area where the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available, then you can be fully vaccinated after just one dose. Q: Will the vaccines work against the new variants that have emerged around the world? A: The vaccines appear to be effective against a new variant that originated in Britain and is quickly becoming dominant in the United States. But some variants of the coronavirus, particularly one first identified in South Africa and one in Brazil, appear to be more adept at dodging antibodies in vaccinated people. While that sounds worrisome, there is reason to be hopeful. Vaccinated people exposed to a more resistant variant still appear to be protected against serious illness. And scientists have a clear enough understanding of the variants that they already are working on developing booster shots that will target the variants. The variants identified in South Africa and Brazil are not yet widespread in the United States. People who are vaccinated should still wear masks in public and comply with public health guidelines, but you should not live in fear of variants, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. “If you’re vaccinated, you should feel pretty confident about how protected you are,” said Hotez. “It’s unlikely you’ll ever go to a hospital or an ICU with COVID-19. In time you’re going to see a recommendation for a booster.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Will Biden cancel student loan debt? As college costs spiral, here's what he's considering

    President Joe Biden has directed his education secretary to explore his authority to cancel student debt by executive order.

  • Police removed artwork and signs from a memorial for George Floyd outside the site of Derek Chauvin's trial

    The memorial included illustrations of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as locks with the names of other people killed by police.

  • Talbot makes 27 saves, leading Wild past Golden Knights 2-1

    Joel Eriksson Ek scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Cam Talbot made 27 saves and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 Saturday night. The Wild became the first team to sweep a two-game series in Las Vegas this season, after they opened a four-game road trip with two losses in San Jose. “Every guy knew we had a little bit more to give after those San Jose games,” said Talbot, who was also in net for Minnesota’s shootout win over Vegas on Thursday.