Maine funeral home denies wrongdoing in lawsuit over handling of baby’s body

KENNEBUNK, Maine — A local funeral home is denying allegations it mishandled the remains of a couple’s late infant daughter and added to their grief and trauma by inflicting emotional distress.

Corrina and Raymond Korzeb, of Sanford, are accusing Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green in Alfred of letting their daughter, Emma, decompose in the time leading up to a private viewing ceremony on Feb. 17, 2023, leaving them shocked, horrified and unable to recognize their child.

Bibber Memorial Chapel, of Summer Street in Kennebunk, owns the Alfred location and is named as the defendant in a complaint that attorney Travis Brennan, who is representing the Korzebs, filed in York County Superior Court in January.

Emma Korzeb

The complaint accuses the funeral home of negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, intentional infliction of emotional distress and breach of contract. The couple is seeking punitive damages.

In a response dated Feb. 13, attorneys Jeffrey Russell and Alexander Read, representing Bibber Memorial Chapel, denied the allegations in the complaint and asked the court to rule in the funeral home’s favor or dismiss the case altogether.

Russell and Read said their client’s conduct conformed with, or was even in excess of, industry standards and legal requirements. They stated that Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green had performed services for the Korzebs as requested or promised.

Funeral home accused of negligence in lawsuit

According to the complaint, the child’s body had been brought to Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green four days before the viewing. When the Korzebs arrived for that viewing, their daughter’s body allegedly was in a state of decomposition, “grotesque and unrecognizable.”

“Initially, Corrina did not believe the body was that of her daughter,” Brennan wrote in the complaint. “Corrina and Ray had to confirm that the body they were viewing was in fact the body of their daughter, Emma.”

The complaint includes graphic details of the child’s alleged state of decomposition and alleges the Korzebs were forced to change their plans for an open-casket memorial service.

The complaint alleges the agents and employees of Bibber Memorial Chapel were not “sufficiently qualified, experienced, trained, supervised and/or resourced to provide competent handling, preparation, embalming, storage, and cremation of bodies.”

The complaint also alleges the Bibber employees knew the infant girl’s body showed significant signs of decomposition, and knew her surviving parents were emotionally vulnerable, and proceeded with the private viewing anyway.

Bibber Memorial Chapel denies claims made in lawsuit

In its response, Bibber Memorial Chapel denies the Korzebs’ claims its employees knew they had not properly handled, prepared, embalmed and stored their daughter’s body. The funeral home also denies its employees knew the child’s body had shown significant signs of decomposition.

Also in the response, the funeral home denies allegations in the complaint as they related to the Korzebs’ viewing experience and the graphic description of the child’s decomposed state.

Bibber Memorial Chapel could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Funeral home denies wrongdoing in lawsuit over handling of baby’s body