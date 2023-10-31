Maine gunman’s family shared concerns months before mass shooting: Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office

The family of the Maine gunman who killed 18 people Wednesday contacted the local sheriff’s office in May to raise concerns about his deteriorating mental health and his access to firearms.

The new documentation from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office sheds light on two occasions when it was notified of concerns about Robert R. Card, who shot himself and was found dead days after carrying out the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history.

In May, according to the sheriff’s recount of their interactions, Card’s family contacted them to say Card’s “mental health had started to decline in January” and “they were concerned for his well-being and said that Mr. Card had access to firearms.”

The county deputy then spoke with representatives of the 3rd Battalion 304 Training Group and connected them to Card’s family, according to the office, and the family “assured our office that they would ensure that Card received medical attention.”

The sheriff’s office said the unit sergeant said he intended to speak with Card.

In another instance, in September, the sheriff’s office received an alert from Card’s Army Reserve unit in Saco, asking for a wellness check on Card, the sheriff’s office recounted in the new statement.

A deputy then visited Card’s home twice. On Sept. 15, Card was not home, and the sheriff sent a File 6 alert to other law enforcement agencies trying to locate him. The alert urged officers to use “extreme caution” and warned Card was “known to be armed and dangerous and included details of his behavior.”

The deputy returned Sept. 16 to Card’s home with a supporting deputy. Card’s car was at his residence, but after repeatedly knocking, there was no response and the deputy said he did not see or hear Card, though the deputy said he might have heard something moving in the trailer.

The deputy contacted Card’s unit commander and Card’s brother. The commander said Card no longer had weapons from the reserve unit. The commander said they were trying to get treatment for Card “and that he thought it best to let Card have time to himself.”

Card’s brother, when contacted Sept. 17, said he would work to secure any firearms Card had access to. The deputy asked the family to call the sheriff’s office back if they believed Card needed an evaluation “or was a risk to himself or others,” according to the sheriff’s account of the events.

The File 6 alert was subsequently canceled Oct. 18. Card carried out the mass shooting seven days later.

The sheriff’s office said their “hearts are breaking” over the loss of lives in their community, but the sheriff stood by the actions of the office.

“We believe that our agency acted appropriately and followed procedures for conducting an attempt to locate and wellness check,” the statement read.

“My office will evaluate our policies and procedures for how we conduct wellness checks with the goal of making any improvement that are in the interest of public safety while balancing the rights of individuals,” the sheriff’s statement added.

Previous reports have described concerns raised by family members over Card’s worsening mental health. A bulletin sent to police after Card’s attack last week reported Card spent time in a mental health facility for two weeks after “hearing voices and threats to shoot up” a military base this summer.

Card killed 18 people and wounded 13 more in shootings at a bowling alley and a restaurant, using a semiautomatic weapon.

