Maine inspection sticker requirement comes under legislative scrutiny again

Scott Thistle, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·4 min read

Mar. 22—Mainers know what questions to ask when someone is trying to sell them a used car.

How many miles are on the odometer? Has it ever been in an accident? And, the question to end all questions, will it pass a state inspection?

That third question could become moot if the Legislature adopts a pending bill that would eliminate the annual state inspection requirement for vehicles that are less than 20 years old.

The measure, sponsored by Sen. David Miramant, D-Camden, is among a half dozen bills to be taken up by the Transportation Committee on Tuesday that would change the inspection law or eliminate it entirely. The panel has scheduled a 1 p.m. work session to debate the bills and recommend passage or defeat to the full Legislature.

Previous efforts to repeal or change Maine's inspection sticker requirements have been met with stiff resistance in the Legislature, including in 2019 when the committee unanimously rejected a similar bill.

But Miramant and other advocates for ending the requirement say it doesn't make Maine's highways any safer, and that unscrupulous mechanics always find something to repair, largely because the $12.50 inspection fee doesn't cover the cost of their time. Maine is among only 16 states that require an annual vehicle inspection, according to Miramant.

"I want the people of Maine not to be cheated out of millions and millions of dollars," he said at a public hearing on the legislation last week.

Modern vehicles have many more built-in safety features that were not contemplated when the state's inspection law was first adopted, the Camden lawmaker said. He contended that the annual inspection system makes some vehicle owners complacent about safety.

"Once I noticed my friend's tires were worn down," Miramant said. "I pointed it out but my friend just said, 'It's OK — I still have nine months left on my sticker.' He's going to wait instead of taking care of it now. This happens with brakes, mufflers and other systems as well."

Beyond repealing the inspections or only applying them to older vehicles, other bills before the committee would extend the life of a sticker on new vehicles from 12 months to 24 months, or require a study of the inspection system and fee.

Lt. Bruce Scott, who heads the Maine State Police Traffic Safety Unit, testified in opposition to the measures. Scott said even brand-new vehicles can develop serious safety defects and that annual inspections in Maine can save not only lives but also money.

"An undiagnosed defect that cost $50 to fix today may indeed cost hundreds if not thousands when not immediately repaired," Scott said.

The annual inspection fee generates about $3.5 million, which is deposited into the state's Highway Fund, used largely to help build and maintain roads and bridges.

Scott said some have argued that free safety inspections are often offered with oil changes or when other service is given to a vehicle, and that's another reason the state doesn't need a formal inspection program.

"If the inspection program was eliminated, who would set the standards?" Scott asked. "Would they be arbitrary or capricious standards set by each repair facility? Who would ensure that the vehicle gets repaired? Would they need to be licensed? Who would license them? Would the technicians have to prove their proficiency in automotive mechanics? Would they have to be a person of honesty, integrity and reliability? The current inspection program has evolved over the years and has addressed these concerns and more."

Support and opposition to the inspection requirements cut across party lines at the hearing, with both Democrats and Republicans finding themselves on different sides of the issue.

Rep. Lester Ordway, R-Standish, a longtime licensed auto mechanic, automotive instructor and former state police vehicle inspector, testified in strong opposition to repealing the sticker requirement.

In his 5o-year career working on vehicles, Ordway said, he's seen all manner of safety violations and improper and unsafe do-it-yourself repair jobs.

"I've seen things you wouldn't believe," Ordway said. "We're Mainers, we're Yankees, we can rig some stuff. I've seen cars jacked up with two-by-fours or hockey pucks. I once saw a brake line replaced with a rubber vacuum hose. Some horrendous stuff."

Ordway said he has seen fatal crashes involving vehicles with inspection violations, and if lawmakers want to alter the inspection program they should give it more teeth so police could punish unscrupulous mechanics — including the ones who will allow a vehicle to pass when it shouldn't.

"The ones who will slap a sticker on for their buddy, because it doesn't matter that much. It does," Ordway said. "People will die. You know we got Gomer and Goober out their repairing automobiles in the backyard. It's not good."

Recommended Stories

  • Speeding on Minnesota roads? Expect to be stopped, police say

    There is a problem on Minnesota roads and it's not potholes, as plentiful as they are. Speeders are the biggest menace on the roads, and law enforcement is trying to rein them in before the busy summer travel season begins, said Mike Hanson, director of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Office of Traffic Safety. An all-out blitz that started in February has state troopers teaming ...

  • A federal judge condemned US media as 'dangerous' in his dissent to a defamation case

    Judge Laurence Silberman issued a dissent criticizing top US news outlets, Silicon Valley, and a landmark SCOTUS case protecting press freedom.

  • DISPATCH: When home burns, and your job is to cover it

    The redwood forests of the Santa Cruz Mountains had not burned in decades. Aug. 18, 2020, will be forever ingrained in my mind, not only as the date on which I found myself displaced from my home by wildfire, but also the day I became a different kind of reporter — one covering the blaze that threatened my own community. Of course, the wildfire season had already touched our lives as they did across California.

  • House passes immigration bill, DHS Sec. Mayorkas says southern border closed, so now what?

    House passes immigration bill as immigrants coming to America in 2021 surges once again, and Alejandro Mayorkas says the southern border is closed.

  • Is AbbVie (ABBV) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert […]

  • How ‘Owning the Libs’ Became the GOP’s Core Belief

    The weird journey of a tongue-in-cheek catchphrase from conservative-mocking putdown to the defining tenet of the Republican Party’s way of life.

  • 'Everything is on the table': Senate prepares for showdown over filibuster

    With major voting rights legislation in the balance, Democrats have not reached a consensus over an essential procedural hurdle Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks on the For the People Act, with Jeff Merkley and Chuck Schumer. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter The US Senate is rapidly hurtling towards a high stakes showdown over the filibuster, a once arcane procedural maneuver that stands in the way of Democratic efforts to pass sweeping voting rights legislation, among other measures. A fight over the filibuster, which sets a 60-vote threshold to move legislation forward, seemed inevitable after Democrats narrowly took control of the senate in January. But urgency has escalated in recent weeks as Republicans in state legislatures across the country aggressively push new voting restrictions. The Senate last week introduced S1, a vast voting rights bill that already passed the US House. With the filibuster fully in place, it doesn’t stand a chance of passing. And the problem for Democrats is that there is no consensus in the Senate caucus about what, exactly, they should do about the filibuster. Some Senate Democrats, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona the most prominent among them, are staunchly opposed to getting rid of the procedure entirely, saying it guarantees the minority has input into lawmaking. That means Senate Democrats will probably have to find some way of moderating the rule to allow them to pass legislation. “The filibuster as is, the status quo, is not sustainable and it will not be like this in 12 months,” said Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor who served as Barack Obama’s chief of staff. “The thing we don’t know is what changes are palpable to the senators.” There are a range of ideas floating around. One that seems to be gathering support is the so-called talking filibuster. It would require senators who want to filibuster a bill to actually speak on the floor for the entire time they want to hold up the legislation. Other ideas include exempting voting rights legislation from the filibuster or lowering the 60-vote threshold to move forward. “Everything is on the table,” Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, said on Wednesday. Joe Biden has long opposed getting rid of the filibuster. But this week he energized advocates by endorsing the talking filibuster. “It’s getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning,” he told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. Manchin said on Thursday that he welcomed Biden’s stance on the issue. “I think it’s encouraging that President Biden understands this process and wants it to work so at least he’s taking a stance. We’ll see what comes out,” he said. “It’s important to have the minority participation in the Senate because without it you’ve got nothing.” Privately, Schumer reiterated what he has said publicly to advocates this week, saying the caucus was united and the bill would be brought to the Senate floor, according to a person familiar with the meeting. He did not say what the Democratic strategy on the filibuster would be. Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat and another strong defender of the maneuver, said the talking filibuster was “worth exploring but there are a lot of consequences”. Democrats are raising the temperature on the need for reform. Last summer, Barack Obama called for getting rid of the filibuster, describing it as a “Jim Crow relic”. Elizabeth Warren this week said the filibuster “has deep roots in racism”. Senator Raphael Warnock, who became Georgia’s first Black senator in January, gave a stirring speech on the Senate floor this week on the need to protect voting rights. “This issue is bigger than the filibuster,” he said. “It is a contradiction to say we must protect minority rights in the Senate while refusing to protect minority rights in the society.” Asked whether he could persuade some of his colleagues to come around on changing the filibuster, Senator Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, said he was optimistic. “The most fundamental aspect of the Republic is access to the ballot box. We have a responsibility to defend it. If we don’t do that we’re not honoring our oath – so let’s figure out how to do it. We’ll figure out that specific path through our conversation,” he said. But Republicans are digging in their heels, too. Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina, said this week he would use the filibuster to block voting rights and LGBTQ+ legislation, vowing he would “talk until I fell over” if needed. And Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, warned earlier this week of a “scorched earth” senate if Democrats got rid of the filibuster. He vowed he would use every procedural maneuver available to block the senate from moving forward. “Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said. “Even the most basic aspects of our colleagues’ agenda, the most mundane tasks of the Biden presidency, would be harder, not easier, for Democrats in a post-‘nuclear’ Senate that’s 50-50.” McConnell sent that warning even though it was he who eliminated the filibuster for supreme court nominees in 2017 to get Neil Gorsuch confirmed. Despite those warnings, Stephen Spaulding, senior counsel for public policy and government affairs at Common Cause, a government watchdog group, said that Democrats needed to keep every option on the table. “Senate Democrats have the majority and they need to have the ability to govern,” he said. “This idea that it can be costless to filibuster, that you can essentially raise your hands behind closed doors and grind everything to a halt, is unacceptable.”

  • In Defense of the Senate

    Frustrated by their narrow majority in Congress, progressives have begun to take their ire out on the legislative branch itself. They claim that the filibuster — the Senate rule that requires a three-fifths vote to end debate — has been abused by Republicans and is a vestige of racism. Never mind that Democrats have made ample use of the filibuster in recent years, most recently to block South Carolina senator Tim Scott’s police-reform legislation from even being considered. Yet some progressives who get paid to write about politics are thinking bigger: The Senate itself is the problem! It is insufficiently democratic! Ezra Klein spoke for many on the left when he tweeted: If Democrats won Senate seats roughly in proportion to how many people voted for Democrats to win Senate seats this would all look very different. The “center” of the Senate is well to the right of the center of the country. And today is the result. Here, there is a temptation for conservative defenders of our constitutional order to roll their eyes and leave it at that. After all, the Left has been complaining about the Constitution since the Left as we know it came into being: Woodrow Wilson was lamenting that our system is insufficiently British all the way back in the 1880s. And whining about the Senate is especially idle, since the equal apportionment of senators is literally the one constitutional provision that cannot be changed by amendment. What’s more, one might be forgiven for assuming progressives are upset that the Senate is insufficiently Democratic, rather than democratic. They did not, as far as I can recall, have any complaints about the upper chamber between 2011 and 2015, when Democrats controlled it. And there was certainly no talk of abolishing the filibuster in 2017 or 2018, when Republicans had control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, and the filibuster was the only toehold on power Democrats retained. Nevertheless, there is a teachable moment here: The Senate does not really require us to defend it, but a defense nevertheless can remind us of some brilliant, and distinctly American, political ideas. At first glance, the American Congress appears to be indefensible on an intellectual level. Indeed, one can go back to the anti-Federalist writings of 1787 and 1788 to see opponents of the Constitution reject the partly federal, partly national nature of the institution. The dissenting delegates to the Pennsylvania ratifying convention of 1787 denounced Congress as a “solecism in politics” — a contradiction in terms. James Madison’s Federalist entries on the general subject of federalism are well argued, but his defense of equal apportionment in the Senate is a little forced, and for good reason — he vehemently opposed the idea at the Constitutional Convention. No delegate came into the Convention with a plan to build Congress as it was actually built, so the institution is reminiscent of the old saw that a camel is a horse designed by a committee. But looks can be deceiving. A closer examination reveals colorful details about the Convention, especially the genius of the “small-state nationalists.” John Dickinson of Delaware and Oliver Ellsworth and Roger Sherman of Connecticut were as committed to a stronger national government as any of the delegates. Indeed, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Delaware all sent their best men to the meeting. They wanted the country to succeed. They knew that it was failing in that moment, and that only a new instrument of government would save it. But they were not willing to allow their states to be swallowed up by a potential Massachusetts-Pennsylvania-Virginia axis. Those three states were so large that they could essentially get whatever they wanted in a strictly democratic system of government. Delegates from those states, especially Madison of Virginia and James Wilson of Pennsylvania, assured the small-state nationalists that they had nothing to fear: The large states were so diverse that they could never possibly agree on anything, and anyway, the only proper model of republican government is the rule of the majority. Yet the small-state delegates persisted, and who could blame them? They could not in good conscience go back home and present a constitution that threatened their constituents’ existences. Though the small-staters were unyielding in their demands, they did not abandon the constitutional project. They stayed and worked through their disagreements — despite the fact that they were increasingly angry, and it was very, very hot in Philadelphia that summer. Ultimately, they embraced the compromise first suggested by Sherman — a House apportioned by population and a Senate apportioned equally. And in so doing, they found something more noble than majority rule: a form of consensus that would become the great bulwark of the American union. It is naïve to think the rule of a simple majority is not potentially dangerous. In a purely democratic system, there is nothing to stop a majority from doing whatever it wants, and if it wants to enrich itself at your expense, you are without recourse. There is no king to protect you, no House of Lords to temper the majority’s greed or avarice. Nothing. But what if a majority were broad, deep, and durable? What if it reflected the considered judgment of a large and diverse segment of the American population, rather than just over 50 percent of the people? Such a majority would represent the consensus view of the American people, a common sentiment that is shared by many. So long as the American people collectively possessed a measure of civic virtue, such a majority could safely govern. There would still be a chance, of course, that it could threaten the common interest or an individual’s natural rights, but the threat would no doubt be diminished. All of the deviations from direct democracy in the American system — Sherman’s representation scheme, the separation of powers across branches, federalism, bicameralism, the unelected judiciary, even the Bill of Rights — require us to forge consensus as a prelude to government action. They force we the people to pause before we act, to consider the views of others, and to try to find common ground. The United States Senate is perhaps the greatest institution of consensus ever designed. Part of this is due to the influence of the Roman republic on the minds of the Founders, which led them to envision the Senate as an elite body, separated from public passions, whose function was to give legislation a second look. But part of it is also due to the apparent obstinacy of Sherman et al. For in a continent-spanning republic, geographical place must be considered when forging consensus. Madison’s rejection of the small-state argument was empirically accurate in 1787, when America was mainly a land filled with yeomen farmers, but history would vindicate the worries of Dickinson, Ellsworth, and Sherman. Though there was no conceivable alliance to be forged among the large states in 1787, the Industrial Revolution created new social and economic cleavages — urban versus rural, factory versus farm, city versus town — that set the large against the small. Sure, the small states of 1787 might not have been swallowed up by the large states, but could the same be said for the small states of 1817 or 1847 or 1877? Of course not. And why should we have expected western settlers to yield to a distant government into which they could provide no meaningful input, even on matters essential to their interests? After all, the American colonists in 1776 revolted against such a regime. Indeed, there were worries in the 1780s that settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains might be lured away by the Spanish or British. Instead, we expanded rapidly westward before and after the Civil War, and our union held together because the interests of small states were incorporated into the decision-making process — thanks to the Senate. Therein lies the genius of the institution: By ensuring that the consensus has to take account of place, it facilitates the national republic that we enjoy today. It is easy to take that republic for granted. It is easy to imagine we could alter fundamental aspects of our system and still have the same country. But it is a dangerous fantasy. Were it not for the equal apportionment of senators, we would probably not even be a country today, and all the blessings of this union would be lost. So, no, the Senate isn’t democratic. But thanks to Roger Sherman and the small-state nationalists, it is something much, much better: a force for consensus-building and national cohesion.

  • Toilet-invading iguanas among invasive species now banned in Florida

    Distraught pet owners can get permits for creatures including pythons and lizards but state wants trade and breeding to stop Snake hunter Jim McCartney pulls a live iguana from a cage in Delray Beach, north of Miami. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images Florida is known as a state with a fondness for the exotic, from its long history of accommodating religious cults to the Bubble Room restaurant where every day is Christmas Day. But now time is running out for one type of eccentric Floridian: those who own or breed exotic and invasive reptiles and other non-native animals. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has ruled that within the next few weeks the breeding and dealing of 16 of the most ecologically-damaging non-native species must be brought to a halt. The ban will apply to several types of python that have proliferated to crisis point in the Everglades, as well as all types of tegu lizards, anacondas, Nile monitor lizards and green iguanas. When the commission debated the rules last month it was inundated with comments, many from exotic pet owners and breeders pleading for the ban not to go ahead. As the Washington Post reported, one woman burst into tears over the idea of losing her pet iguanas and pythons. “If you take them away, I would be really messed up,” she wailed. But the spread of invasive species through sensitive ecosystems such as the Everglades is happening at such speed that the state felt duty bound to act. The reptiles are also causing havoc in urban areas. Green iguanas have multiplied in Florida to such a degree since they were first spotted there in 1960 that they are regarded as an environmental hazard. They puncture seawalls, tear up sidewalks and carry salmonella. An animal once prized as an exotic curiosity is now widely decried as a pest. The iguanas hang out on roofs, dig under houses and to the horror of home owners can crawl into sewers only to emerge, thrashing around, in the toilet bowl. The state conservation commission now encourages Floridians to humanely kill the lizards, which can grow up to 5ft and 17lbs, on their own property. No hunting licenses are required. To soften the blow to besotted pet owners, a concession has been tucked into the new regulations. Anyone who cannot contemplate the thought of being parted from their iguana or tegu can apply for a free permit. But the reprieve will last only for the life of the animal. Once the critter is gone, it cannot be replaced by a new pet from the list of banned species.

  • Editorial: Betsy DeVos's campus sex-assault rules need a tweak, not an overhaul

    DeVos brought more balance and fairness to handling student allegations. The Biden administration should resist the urge to wipe out her reasonable rules.

  • Trump supporters gather in downtown Raleigh to protest COVID-19 restrictions

    The Cooper administration has instituted restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of a disease that has infected nearly 900,000 and killed over 11,800 in North Carolina.

  • Jury selection in 3rd week for ex-cop's trial in Floyd death

    Jury selection enters a third week Monday for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death. Thirteen jurors have been seated for Derek Chauvin's trial on murder and manslaughter charges, with the judge saying two more will be seated ahead of opening statements expected March 29. The others will be alternates, needed only if some jurors are unable to to serve for any reason.

  • Middle class families to benefit from inheritance tax reforms

    Hundreds of thousands of middle class families will benefit from cuts in inheritance tax red tape under reforms to be set out on ‘tax day’ this week. The move to be unveiled by the Treasury is expected to reduce dramatically the amount of paperwork many grieving families are required to fill out. It will be announced as part of a Tax Policies and Consultations Update, or tax day, on Tuesday, a series of long-term measures held over from the Budget. The Treasury will also publish updates on its consultation for an online sales tax. Summaries of the ideas from respondents including a so-called delivery tax will be made public. Other measures will include a clampdown on promoters of tax avoidance schemes and a proposal to force tax advisers to hold professional indemnity insurance. The reduction in bureaucracy is part of the Government’s long-term strategy to cut red tape and simplify taxes for people. More than 200,000 estates will no longer need to complete certain inheritance tax forms under the latest changes. Currently estates that do not need to pay inheritance tax are still required to fill in HMRC pre-probate forms. However, as part of its long-term strategy to cut red tape and simplify taxes for people, the Government is changing the rules and removing this requirement for nine out of 10 non-tax paying estates.

  • UPDATE: Jimmie Johnson spins early at Sebring and then leads, but team breaks rule

    After wrecking in qualifying, Jimmie Johnson spun again in the first 15 minutes of the Mobil 1 Twelver Hours of Sebring but then took the lead.

  • Paige Bueckers proud of her fellow freshmen's effort in UConn's first round tournament win over High Point

    UConn freshman Paige Bueckers compliments her fellow freshmen's gameplay in their first NCAA tournament win as a unit. Plus, interim head coach Chris Dailey compares Buecker's pull-up jumper to Sue Bird.

  • US murder rate increases 18 percent in 2021

    Gun crimes on the rise across America including 106 shooting homicides taking place in Philadelphia so far this year. Reaction from retired police officer Nick Gerace.

  • Editorial: Don't prosecute shoplifting as robbery. Don't do the opposite, either

    California SB 82 should continue to recognize the important distinction between simply stealing property and doing so by force or fear.

  • Donald Trump plans to launch a social network in 'two to three months'

    A Donald Trump aide says the former President will launch a social network in two to three months, although it may have trouble getting the tech partners it needs.

  • Biden, Harris condemn U.S. racism, sexism in blunt language

    President Joe Biden took aim on Sunday at the "ugly poisons" of "systemic racism and white supremacy" that he said had long plagued the United States, and vowed to change the laws that enabled continued discrimination. Biden's statement followed similar sentiments from Vice President Kamala Harris, who detailed in Atlanta on Friday the U.S history of discrimination against Asian Americans. "Racism is real in America and it has always been," said Harris, the country's first Asian-American, first Black and first female vice president.

  • DC has a real chance of becoming a state. Here's why all Americans should support that.

    Make my generation the last to be denied equal representation in Congress. Make sure my future children won’t grow up in the shadows of democracy.