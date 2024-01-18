Maine lawmakers discuss new bill proposing the decriminalization of some drugs
Maine lawmakers discuss new bill proposing the decriminalization of some drugs
Maine lawmakers discuss new bill proposing the decriminalization of some drugs
The proposed rule targeted a loophole that allowed bank overdraft fees to balloon, hitting low-income Americans hardest.
The European Parliament is calling for new rules to bring more fairness and transparency to music-streaming across the bloc, including proposals for a new bill to force streaming platforms to open up their recommendation algorithms. The bill would also require Spotify et al to make it clear where a song has been generated by artificial intelligence (AI). While Europe has been making moves in this direction for a while already, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) today voted to adopt a new resolution by 532 to 61, with 33 parliamentarians abstaining from the vote which -- if a bill eventually comes to fruition -- will see a wide gamut of changes made to music-streaming in the region.
The stories you need to start your day: The bipartisan child tax credit proposal, Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Over the past year we've seen Uber's former chief security officer convicted in federal court for mishandling a data breach, a federal regulator charge SolarWinds' security chief with allegedly misleading investors prior to its own cyberattack and new regulations that compel companies to publicly reveal materially impactful data breaches within four business days. It might seem like it's never been a riskier time to work in cybersecurity. Now in its penultimate year, ShmooCon brings together hackers, researchers, government officials and cybersecurity executives to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the security community.
Onera Health, a startup providing sleep diagnostic and monitoring technology to help clinicians conduct studies, has raised €30 million ($32 million) in a Series C round of funding. Poor sleep is thought to impact the U.S. economy alone to the tune of $400 billion, due to factors such as absenteeism and sleep-related presenteeism. While there are countless sleep-tracking aids in the market already, Onera sells itself as more of a clinical-grade solution, having secured regulatory clearance from the likes of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. The company provides end-to-end "polysomnography-as-a-service," allowing healthcare professionals to conduct a sleep study directly in the patient's home -- or in a lab, if required.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
The second round of the NFL playoffs is set.
In the latest update from Astrobotic, the company said the Peregrine lander seems to be heading back toward Earth and will likely burn up in the atmosphere. As of Saturday, Peregrine had made it 242,000 miles from Earth but has been leaking propellant for days.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game.
A Logitech sale at Amazon has dropped the prices of mice, webcams and other accessories by up to 25 percent.
The Australian cartoon is back with new episodes — minus a scene that was reedited after outcry last year.
More trouble for European Union lawmakers in a controversial area of tech policymaking -- namely the bloc’s proposed legislation to apply surveillance technologies, such as client-side scanning, to digital messaging to try to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This week the Commission's ombudsman published details of a finding it made in December of maladministration over a decision by the EU's executive not to release fuller information pertaining to its communications with a child safety tech maker. Last year the Commission released some documents relating to its exchanges with the company in question but denied access to others.
Very few companies allow you to buy a money order with a credit card, and it can be an expensive payment option.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss how Kawhi Leonard’s contract extension will upset free agency, where Dejounte Murray should be traded and why the vibes are bad in Golden State.
The U.K.'s competition authority has fleshed out new details of how it plans to wield long anticipated powers, incoming under a reform bill that's still in front of parliament, to proactively regulate digital giants with so-called strategic market status (SMS) -- saying today that, in the first year of the regime coming into force, it expects to undertake 3-4 investigations of tech giants to determine if they meet the bar. Of course the regulator isn't naming any names as yet but it's a fair guess that Apple and Google (aka Alphabet) will be towards the top of this investigation list. Tech giants that end up being subject to the U.K.'s special abuse regime can expect to face interventions that prevent them from preferencing their own products, the CMA also confirmed today.
The stories you need to start your day: Israel’s day at U.N. court, Bill Belichick’s Patriots exit and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Google today announced that it'll stop charging Google Cloud customers a fee to migrate their data to another cloud provider or on-premise data center, effective immediately. Customers using Google Cloud services including BigQuery, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Datastore, Filestore, Spanner and Persistent Disk are eligible for free transfers out of Google Cloud -- but must first apply for approval through a form. Only once an approved customer's data has been transferred out of Google Cloud and they've terminated their cloud written agreement will the data transfer fee will be waived (via a bill credit).
The president is warning Americans that "freedom is on the ballot," but some of his allies worry that the message is too abstract to resonate with voters.
Walmart’s new generative AI-powered search functions will be available on iOS and Android mobile devices as well as through the company’s website.