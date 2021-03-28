A Maine legislator is being investigated for a Zoom background referencing Harvey Weinstein

Bre'Anna Grant
·2 min read
This screen capture shows the Zoom display of the Maine Legislature's public taxation hearing. Rep. Bruce Bickford is shown bottom right. Maine Legislature via Zoom via AP

  • A Maine legislator is being investigated after his background in two Zoom meetings made reference to Harvey Weinstein.

  • A photo displayed behind Rep. Bruce Bickford read: "Harvey Weinstein Charm School Rehab Center."

  • Weinstein, a disgraced Hollywood producer, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexual assault and rape.

A Maine legislator is being investigated after appearing for Zoom meetings twice with a background that made a joking reference to convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

During a meeting for the Legislature's Taxation Committee on March 24, Rep. Bruce Bickford's background screen showed a sign reading: "Harvey Weinstein Charm School Center."

Bickford left the meeting and when he returned, the background image was changed to lake scenery, the Portland Press Herald reported.

In a statement to the Press Herald, Bickford said the image was a mistake and never should have been in a public setting.

"I apologize for the screen image that briefly appeared behind me during a recent committee meeting conducted over Zoom," he wrote. "It was inappropriate and in poor taste. I sincerely regret the event and will ensure that it does not happen again. Please accept my apology."

The Legislature's Human Resources Department is investigating whether the image violates lawmakers' policy on harassment.

House Majority Leader Michelle Dunphy and Assistant Majority Leader Rachel Talbot Ross said Bickford's apology didn't demonstrate an understanding of why his actions were wrong, the Associated Press reported.

"Rep. Bickford not only belittled the violence committed against Weinstein's 80 victims, but he disrespected our entire legislative branch, the staff who support our work, and every Mainer who has experienced sexual assault and harassment," they said in a statement to the AP.

Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood producer, was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March 2020, two weeks after a jury convicted him of sexual assault and rape.

The sentence came after at least 100 women accused him of sexual assault or harassment. The allegations began in 2017 and quickly sparked the #MeToo movement, which prompted an online wave of social activism based on the hashtag that saw countless online posts describing experiences with harassment and assault.

