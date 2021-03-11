Maine Legislature stalemates on budget plan as parties argue over $8.4M tax break

Mar. 10—AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature remained deadlocked Wednesday evening on a short-term budget plan to enshrine spending cuts and forgive taxes on federal business aid with debate centered on a narrow $8.4 million tax break.

The supplemental budget proposal failed to win the two-thirds votes needed for passage in the House of Representatives on Wednesday in their first round of chamber votes in 2021 at the Augusta Civic Center. The Senate was set to take it up in the evening. There was urgency for a deal with taxes due in five days for certain businesses and the April 15 tax deadline looming.

Minority Republicans withheld support last week for a short-term budget proposal as they remained $32 million apart from Democrats on a deal, pushing for further tax cuts that would conform to federal law and push for a provision to subject Gov. Janet Mills' power to expend $1 billion in incoming federal coronavirus aid to two-thirds votes in the Legislature.

They were $24 million apart by the time the Senate was debating the measure late Wednesday, with Republicans most focused on a federal tax break on foreign-derived income that Maine Revenue Services said affects perhaps 10 businesses here at a cost of $8.4 million.

The parties effectively have to make a deal by Thursday, the second of two scheduled days of votes. Not doing so would risk the entire package, including a bipartisan agreement to fully forgive state taxes on federal Paycheck Protection Program loans after business interests pushed back on a Mills plan to subject proceeds from the virus aid program to state taxes. The parties also agreed to forgive state taxes on enhanced unemployment benefits up to $10,200.

Democrats seemed taken aback by the impasse. Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, said the tax break was obscure and not worth holding the package up over. He said lawmakers should pass the aid and let constituents know of the benefits in the package.

"The moment is now to pass the supplemental and deliver aid to all the businesses and families across the state," Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, the co-chair of the Legislature's budget committee, said in a Wednesday floor speech.

But Republicans insisted full tax conformity had always been their goal and was crucial to helping businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's important that we take care of all of the businesses in the state of Maine," said Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, "and $8.4 million may not seem like much of a tax hike for a lot of you, but it's a big, fat tax hike to me."

The argument over tax conformity has been at the front of the supplemental budget discussions since Mills introduced it in January, with the Paycheck Protection Program issue drawing ire from Republicans and businesses. Her original proposed shied from full conformity, citing its $100 million cost. She later offered a proposal forgiving taxes on the first $1 million of loans.

The supplemental budget would reduce spending this year by $258 million in an effort to reduce a projected $650 million revenue shortfall over three years. The situation is fluid after Congress' passage of a $1.9 trillion relief package that will send $1.6 billion in state and local aid to Maine.

Mills indicated on Wednesday that she would submit a change package to her $8.4 billion, two-year budget proposal after the vote. Lawmakers must resolve that by late spring and their problems with the short-term budget could portend tough negotiations ahead.