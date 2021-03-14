Maine man accused in 1986 Connecticut killing indicted on child porn charge

Rachel Ohm, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·2 min read

Mar. 14—A Maine man accused of killing an 11-year-old Connecticut girl on her way home from school in 1986 has been indicted on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Marc J. Karun, 55, of Stetson was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Bangor on one count of possession of child pornography. Stetson is a Penobscot County town about 20 miles west of Bangor.

Court documents allege Karun knowingly possessed one or more computer drives containing images of child pornography including images of at least one child who had not yet reached 12 years of age. The charge comes with a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 upon conviction.

Karun is currently in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. He was arrested in June 2019 and is facing charges of murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Kathleen Flynn, an 11-year-old girl who was raped and strangled as she walked home from school in Norwalk, Connecticut, in 1986.

Karun has pleaded not guilty to both charges and is awaiting a May 13 court date, according to the Connecticut judicial branch. He is being held on a $5 million bond.

Flynn attended Ponus Ridge Middle School and her mother reported her missing when she hadn't returned home from school by around 5 p.m. Sept. 23, 1986. Her body was found early the next morning and evidence indicated she had been sexually assaulted, according to court documents.

Karun, who was 21 at the time and lived about two miles from the scene, was identified as a suspect by October 1986 but it wasn't until 2019 that police obtained a warrant to search Karun and his home in Maine. The Connecticut Post reported in 2019 that Karun moved to the state around 2012.

Karun is also facing federal charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number in Maine due to his possession of dozens of firearms despite previous convictions for sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, burglary and larceny.

The court documents filed this past week do not list an attorney for Karun in the child pornography case. Todd Bussert, a Connecticut attorney representing Karun on the murder and kidnapping charges, did not respond to a phone message or email Saturday evening. Harris Mattson, a Bangor attorney representing Karun on the firearms charges, also could not be reached by phone or email Saturday night.

