Maine man admits he sent obscene matter to Newbury police officer

May 21—NEWBURY — A Maine man accused of sending obscene matter to a person he thought was a young teen girl in 2019 avoided jail time after pleading guilty to five counts of the charge Thursday in Newburyport District Court.

The man, Brian Remillard, 53, of Blue Hill, Maine, was initially sentenced to two-and-a-half year in jail but Judge Peter Doyle suspended all jail time for three years while Remillard is on probation. During probation, Remillard must stay away from anyone under 18 years of age except his grandchildren (when another adult is present), must register as a sex offender, cannot use social media and must allow random checks of his cell phones and computers.

In his report, Newbury police Detective Aaron Wojtkowski said Remillard sent him a Facebook message on April 30, 2019, believing the detective was an underaged girl, according to a police report. The messages continued with Remillard eventually asking Wojtkowski for a "pic."

"I asked if the actor (Remillard) was 'kewl' with me being younger to which the actor responded that he was," Wojtkowski wrote in his report. The detective said he sent Remillard a stock photo of a young girl.

In early May, Remillard sent a series of additional messages saying he was "bored" and couldn't stop looking at "your beautiful face." He then sent an almost-nude photo of himself. Remillard sent additional pornographic images and videos of himself to the detective.

The messages continued, with Remillard suggesting they meet to have sex. Eventually, Remillard's Facebook account was flagged and deactivated, Wojtkowski wrote in his report.

Wojtkowski tracked down Remillard's name and address and obtained a warrant to look at his Facebook account. With Remillard's Facebook activity, the officer was able to locate his computer's internet protocol number.

In late October 2019, Wojtkowski went to Remillard's home with Maine State Police troopers and interviewed him. Remillard told Wojtkowski that his Facebook account had been hacked but Wojtkowski pointed out that it had not, that it had been deactivated by Facebook.

"He denied ever meeting anyone from the internet before as well as having any minors come to his residence," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.

Wojtkowski searched Remillard's phone after receiving his permission, but found nothing that warranted the detective keeping the phone as evidence.

"Based on my training and experience based on the time that had elapsed it's reasonable to assume that relevant information could have easily been deleted," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.

