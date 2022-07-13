Maine man who allegedly breached U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads not guilty

Jul. 13—One of the defendants from Maine charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Joshua Colgan, 35, of Jefferson, a town in Lincoln County, pleaded not guilty to four misdemeanor charges, via a videoconference, according to court documents.

Colgan pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. Colgan, who is free on personal recognizance bail, is scheduled to make his next court appearance Sept. 12. Colgan will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C.

The FBI arrested Colgan on Monday, May 2, and charged him with four criminal counts in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Colgan has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Colgan, who is represented by Washington, D.C., attorney Paul Enzinna, is one of five men with ties to Maine charged in connection with the insurrection.

The alleged rioters include: Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon; Glen Mitchell Simon, 30, a former Minot resident who moved to Georgia; and Todd Tilley, 61, of South Paris. Nicholas Hendrix, 35, of Gorham, pleaded guilty last month to participating in the attack, admitting in a federal plea deal that he "willfully and knowingly" entered the building with other rioters on Jan. 6.