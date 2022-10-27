Maine man arrested after crashing into guardrail and causing police pursuit in New Hampshire

A Maine man is in custody after he allegedly lead state police on a chase through multiple local communities.

Around 7:15 a.m., a U-Haul pickup truck crashed into a guardrail on Route 101 in Raymond and then fled the scene, police say.

The driver of the vehicle, Justin DiGaetano, 32, of Portland, Maine continued traveling along Route 1 and Route 101 in Hampton, Interstate 95 through North Hampton, Greenland and Portsmouth and Route 16 through Portsmouth, Newington and Dover.

During the pursuit DiGaetano was traveling at excessive speeds up to 100 mph, failed to maintain a single lane of travel, disobeyed traffic control devices, and executed an illegal U-turn.

Police were able to stop the vehicle using a tire deflation devices and successfully deflated all four tires of the vehicle. The car came to a final stop on Hobbs Road in the Town of North Hampton where police took the man into custody.

DiGaetano faces charges including reckless conduct, aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, disobeying an officer, operating after suspension, driving without giving proof, conduct after an accident and resisting arrest or detention.

He was also refused bail and was held at the Rockingham County House of Corrections.

After investigation it was also determine that DiGaetano was under the influence of drugs, and policer say his privileges to operate a motor vehicle were under suspension, and he was the subject of an outstanding warrant originating out of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office

New Hampshire State Police Aviation unit and several other police units in the surrounding areas assisted in the incident, which lasted about an hour.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Seth Parker at Seth.W.Parker@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

