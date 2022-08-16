Maine man assaulted multiple officers during Capitol riot, prosecutors say as trial begins

Aug. 16—The trial began Tuesday morning for Kyle Fitzsimons, a Maine man facing 11 federal charges for his violent role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Fitzsimons, 38, of Lebanon, has been in jail since he was arrested in February. His charges include two counts of inflicting bodily injury on officers who were on duty at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and one count of using a dangerous or deadly weapon on an officer. He opted for a bench trial — before a judge, not a jury.

Federal prosecutors said during their opening statements Tuesday that Fitzsimons assaulted three specific officers and several others after charging a line of law enforcement officials who were trying to prevent the crowd from further entering the Capitol.

Fitzsimons pulled on one sergeant's arm so hard that he injured that sergeant's shoulder, and he later threw a pole-like object at another officer's head that would have seriously injured her if she hadn't been wearing a helmet.

The first witness Tuesday was a police detective for the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia on Jan. 6, part of a special response team that was helping Capitol police that afternoon. He told U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras that Fitzsimons pulled back his gas mask while another demonstrator sprayed his face with what he thought was bear spray. Fitzsimons then released the gas mask, the detective testified, choking him.

"In my head, I thought that was it for me," the former detective — now a sergeant — testified. He said he was on the ground after he was sprayed, struggling to break open his sealed gas mask while other officers helped pull him up. "In my head, I was thinking about my family. ... In my head, I was telling myself, 'If you want to see your family again, you need to gather yourself.'"

Prosecutors said Tuesday that before the violence at the Capitol, Fitzsimons left Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat from Lewiston, a voicemail asking the lawmaker to "have courage" and object to the certification of the 2020 presidential vote.

It was one of two voicemails that Golden's staff forwarded to Capitol police in the days leading up to the riot, according to testimony from Golden's chief of staff, Aisha Woodward.

"Will you have the courage to object on the 6th?" Fitzsimons could be heard saying in one voicemail to Golden, which prosecutors played Tuesday. "I certainly have the courage to object to my entire life going forward. ... My name is Kyle Fitzsimons, and I'll be in D.C. on the sixth."

"They were concerning with regard to the indication of being willing to 'object to the rest of his entire life ... ' and the comment at the end about coming to Washington on the sixth," Woodward said. "The tone seemed kind of menacing. It sort of felt intense, in a way."

Fitzsimons also tried to round up people to join him on the Capitol grounds in a Facebook post, prosecutors said.

Fitzsimons' defense attorney said Tuesday that her client showed up to the Capitol to support a constitutional and legal process, in which the vice president could have chosen not to certify the vote. She said he was following information from "mainstream" sources — news outlets and federal and state officials who were speaking about alleged "irregularities" in the electoral results.

"He was still being told by these same mainstream individuals, and by the chief executive officer of this nation, that there was a plan," said Natasha Taylor-Smith, Fitzsimons' assigned public defender. "That plan did not include the military. It did not include violence or weapons of any kind. All that needed to happen was for the state legislatures to come together on Jan. 6 and object to the certification."

Taylor-Smith said when Fitzsimons left the Capitol at the end of that day, he was taken to an nearby hospital where he was "bloody, concussed, and he received eight staples to the top of his head."

Fitzsimons was the first Maine resident to face federal prosecution for participating in the riot. Most recently, he's also been one of several participants in the riot raising money for his defense, despite being assigned a public defense attorney. Prosecutors announced this month that they planned to seize some of the $20,000 they said Fitzsimons has raised illegally.

Hundreds of those who headed to the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now facing criminal charges. They include a handful of other Maine residents.

Glen Mitchell Simon from Minot was sentenced to eight months last week, months after pleading guilty to a charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct for using a metal bicycle rack outside the entrance to the Capitol to push away officers who were trying to prevent the mob from entering.

Nicholas Hendrix, a Gorham resident and U.S. veteran, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in late June, a misdemeanor.

Jefferson resident Joshua Colgan is still awaiting trial after he pleaded not guilty in July to charges related to his participation in the attempted insurrection.