Maine man charged with 2 felonies for shooting woman while turkey hunting

Jan. 24—A turkey hunter from Leeds faces three charges, including two felonies, stemming from a shooting last fall that injured a woman.

Timothy H. Jacobs, 61, was indicted by the Androscoggin County grand jury earlier this month for aggravated assault with a firearm and reckless conduct with a firearm, according to the clerk's office at Androscoggin County Superior Court. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of assault while hunting.

Jacobs waived his arraignment and pleaded not guilty. His next court date is June 21.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said authorities received a 911 call from Jacobs on Sept. 27, 2021. He was hunting near the end of Walton's Way in Leeds.

Jacobs provided aid to the injured woman until emergency personnel arrived, DIF&W officials said. She was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and was reported in stable condition.

If convicted, Jacobs faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 for the Class B charge of aggravated assault, and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 on the Class C reckless conduct charge. He also would be prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Assault while hunting is a Class D crime punishable by up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.

Attempts to reach assistant district attorney for Androscoggin County Neil McLean and Jacobs' lawyer, James Howaniec, were unsuccessful.

The hunting-related shooting was the first in Maine since the October 2017 killing in Hebron of Karen Wrentzel by deer hunter Robert Trundy.

Trundy, of Hebron, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2019 and was sentenced to seven years in prison with all but nine months suspended. He fatally shot the 34-year-old Wrentzel as she was digging for rocks on her property.