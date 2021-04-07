Maine man charged in Capitol riot will remain in D.C. jail, judge says

Megan Gray, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·6 min read

Apr. 7—A federal judge in the District of Columbia has ordered a Lebanon man held in jail there while he awaits trial for charges stemming from the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"What I see is someone who has very passionately held beliefs, perhaps abnormally so, and it appears they can get the best of you, that you can lose control and you can become violent," U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said to Kyle Fitzsimons during a virtual hearing in Washington Wednesday. "You are like a bomb waiting to go off. ... The bomb did go off on Jan. 6."

Fitzsimons is the only Mainer so far to face prosecution for allegedly joining the insurrection of white supremacists, far right extremists and supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Harvey said Wednesday that Fitzsimons should remain in custody because he is accused of violent behavior against law enforcement officers and could be a danger to the community. He cited videos from the insurrection and menacing phone calls Fitzsimons is alleged to have made to elected officials in the weeks prior.

Five people died as a result of the violence, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Federal prosecutors have charged more than 400 people in connection with the riot. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia did not answer a question about how many people had been released from custody while their cases proceed.

Fitzsimons, 37, was arrested in February in Maine. A federal grand jury indicted him that month on 10 charges, including two counts of inflicting bodily injury on certain officers. He waived the right to argue bail until he was transferred to the District. That move has taken place, and he is now held in jail there. The U.S. Attorney's Office filed a motion for pretrial detention, and a defense attorney for Fitzsimons responded in opposition.

The prosecutors argued Fitzsimons would be a threat to others if he were to be released. Assistant U.S. Attorney Puja Bhatia wrote in the motion that Fitzsimons made threatening phone calls to U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree's office before the riot, and she cited his alleged violence against two officers that day. Her motion said Fitzsimons tried to pull one sergeant into the crowd and later removed a detective's gas mask before another person covered the detective in a chemical spray.

"Here, the defendant attempted to breach the police lines, but due to the heroic efforts of law enforcement to consistently push him back, thankfully failed," Bhatia wrote. "For those reasons, the nature and circumstances of the charged offenses strongly support a finding that no conditions of release would protect the community. Additionally, someone who demonstrates such contempt from the rule of law cannot reasonably assure future court appearances."

Defense attorney Greg Hunter said in his own motion that Fitzsimons should be allowed to remain out of jail while he waits for his trial because the allegations against him are less serious than some others who are charged. He said Fitzsimons did not have a weapon and did not lead others at the riot, and he does not have a criminal record outside of two prior convictions for operating under the influence and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Hunter also argued Wednesday that the videos were ambiguous, and it was not clear whether Fitzsimons was trying to steady himself in the crowd or acting aggressively toward law enforcement.

"Mr. Fitzsimons is not alleged to have engaged in prior planning before arriving at the Capitol or being an associate of any group that did, and he is not charged with possessing or using a dangerous weapon during the riot," Hunter wrote. "There is no allegation that he coordinated with other rioters before, during or afterwards. He is not alleged to have had or assumed a leadership role, he did not enter the Capitol Building, and he did nothing to destroy or conceal evidence."

The judge said during the hearing he did not give any weight to those two convictions from years ago, and he did not believe Fitzsimons would be a flight risk if released. He also agreed there is no evidence Fitzsimons is a member of a radical group, or that he planned violence like other participants who came with tactical equipment. But he said Fitzsimons differed from other defendants who had been released because they are not accused of assaults or because they seem to have diminished mental capacity.

And he said he found the video evidence to be clear.

"I saw violence, assaultive conduct on your behalf against various law enforcement officers in that police line," Harvey said.

But the judge also asked the prosecutors if they had made a plea offer to Fitzsimons yet and encouraged them to move quickly on the case because the man is in custody.

"I want to know where his plea offer is," Harvey said.

"There is no plea offer at this time," Bhatia said. "We have not been authorized at this time to make plea offers, but I have been told they will be forthcoming."

The spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office said the office declined to comment on the case. The defense attorney said in a voicemail that he also did not believe he could comment, and he did not return a follow-up call Wednesday afternoon.

An affidavit filed in February included screenshots from surveillance and police body cameras that allegedly show Fitzsimons at the front of the group of rioters on the lower west terrace of the Capitol. It said he was observed "pushing and grabbing against officers" and charging the police line. It also cited a social media post from December in which Fitzsimons repeated the baseless view that Trump lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud and offered to lead a caravan to Washington to challenge the results.

"If a call went out for able bodies, would there be an answer?" read the Facebook post signed with the name "Kyle Fitzsimons."

The prosecutor's motion included the more detailed allegations about violence against specific officers. That document was also the first mention of three alleged threatening phone calls to Pingree's office, including one on Dec. 17, just weeks before the events at the Capitol.

"He was reported to be very aggressive, shouting and yelling," the motion said about that alleged call. "Fitzsimons said that he was going to 'give it to her hard' and that 'we're coming for her' (referring to the Congressperson)."

Fitzsimons declined an interview request when he was arrested in February, and additional efforts to seek an interview have been unsuccessful. However, he spoke to the Rochester Voice newspaper in New Hampshire and called into a Lebanon Board of Selectmen meeting before his arrest to describe his experience at the riot. Those comments are also cited in the documents filed by the federal government. He told both that he expected the event to be a peaceful one. He described wearing a "costume" — his white butcher jacket — and he told the newspaper that he carried an unstrung bow as a sign of peace. He also told them he was injured by a blow to the head by a police officer's baton and needed six stitches at a nearby hospital.

"The march was, in my belief, to demonstrate that Trump, a lion, was leading an army of lambs to change the corrupt fraud that had been perpetuated," he said during the Lebanon meeting.

Recommended Stories

  • Tucker Carlson Goes Full Revisionist On The U.S. Capitol Riot

    The Fox News personality’s reality-denying spin on the deadly insurrection was slammed as “gaslighting garbage.”

  • 401 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection so far. This searchable table shows them all.

    Thousands of pro-Trump supporters descended on the US Capitol on January 6. Three months later, over 400 people have been charged with crimes.

  • 'Adorable' River Otters Triplets Born to First-Time Parents at Henry Vilas Zoo in Wisconsin

    The river otter triplets, Montello, Fisher, and Lily, were born to first-time parents Elva and Dragonroll at Wisconsin's Henry Vilas Zoo on Feb. 15

  • Chauvin used deliberate and excessive pain technique on George Floyd, police expert says

    Jody Stiger, a police specialist on the use of force, tells trial ‘pain compliance’ technique was used for much longer than necessary Jody Stiger said video shows Derek Chauvin applying a ‘pain compliance’ procedure on a prone George Floyd. Photograph: AP An expert police witness has told the Derek Chauvin murder trial in Minneapolis that the accused former officer used a technique designed to deliberately inflict pain and subjected George Floyd to it for an extended period. Sgt Jody Stiger, a Los Angeles police specialist on the use of force, said on Wednesday that video shows Chauvin applying a “pain compliance” procedure by pulling the 46-year-old Black man’s wrist into the handcuffs, which can be heard clicking tighter. Stiger said the technique, which also involves squeezing the knuckles together, is normally used to inflict pain in order to persuade a person to comply with an officer’s commands – but at that point Floyd was not resisting and was lying prone on the ground. The procedure was also used for much longer than was necessary, Stiger told the jury. The prosecutor asked Stiger what the effect is of using the pain compliance procedure if there is no opportunity for compliance. “At that point it’s just pain,” he said. Chauvin, 45, who is white, has denied charges of second– and third–degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death last May, which prompted mass protests for racial justice across the US and other parts of the world. The officer and three others who assisted in the arrest of Floyd were fired the following day and Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. He denies all the charges. The prosecution continued to build the core of its case that the level of force used by Chauvin was illegitimate. A succession of Chauvin’s colleagues, trainers and even the Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, have testified that there was no justification for Chauvin to keep his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and that it endangered his life. Most have said there was no reason to put it there in the first place, although the defence was able to muddy the waters about the Minneapolis police department training on the use of neck restraints before they were barred following Floyd’s death. On Wednesday, the eighth day of testimony in the trial, Stiger told the court that video showed Chauvin had one knee on Floyd’s neck and the other on his back throughout the time he was pinned on the ground. The witness said this meant that all of the accused officer’s body weight was pushing down through his knees on to Floyd. “The pressure that was being caused by the body weight would cause positional asphyxia, which could cause death,” said Stiger. The officer said that Chauvin was justified in using force to try to get Floyd to sit in the squad car. But once the detained man was lying on his stomach on the ground, he ended his resistance and the level of force used against him “was excessive”. “As the time went on in the video, clearly you could see Mr Floyd’s medical … his health was deteriorating. His breath was getting lower. His tone of voice was getting lower. His movements were starting to cease,” said Stiger. The officer said that at that point Chauvin should have taken some action such as sit Floyd up or put him in the recovery position. Earlier, Stiger questioned the use of any force, given the low-level offence Floyd was accused of - using an allegedly forged $20 bill in a store. Chauvin’s defence lawyer, Eric Nelson, said that under a supreme court ruling the standard by which the accused officer should be judged is “objective reasonableness”. In cross-examination, Nelson put it to Stiger that Chauvin’s actions were governed by being told by the police dispatcher who sent him to the scene that the incident involved a large, intoxicated man resisting arrest. Stiger agreed that created “a heightened degree of expectation”, because force was already being used by fellow officers. Nelson said that it was reasonable for Chauvin to be sceptical about Floyd’s claims not to be able to breathe, given the force he was using to resist being put in the squad car. Stiger agreed that Floyd’s pleas might have been an attempt “to bargain” with the officers to stop the arrest. The defence has claimed that Chauvin’s actions later were affected by a threat from the “chaos” of a growing crowd of hostile bystanders demanding the officer take his knee off Floyd’s neck because it was killing him. Nelson suggested the accused officer faced “multiple threats” and that the one posed by the crowd distracted Chauvin from focusing on Floyd’s medical condition and caused him to use a level of force to prevent the prone man from resisting again. Stiger said he heard name-calling and foul language but did not perceive the bystanders as a threat. “They were only filming. Most of it was their concern for Mr Floyd,” he said. A dispute arose during the testimony of James Reyerson, a senior investigator for the state into Chauvin’s use of force, over whether Floyd is heard to say on video “I ate too many drugs” or “I ain’t do no drugs”. The defence claimed it was the former, the prosecution the latter. Part of Chauvin’s defence hinges on the claim that Floyd was under the influence of drugs and that affected his behaviour and contributed to his death. The prosecution claims that Chauvin failed to offer appropriate medical care to a man having a medical crisis. Susan Neith, forensic chemist, told the trial that she tested pills found in Floyd’s vehicle and in the back seat of the squad car. She detected a powerful and dangerous opioid, fentanyl, and methamphetamine – the drugs found in Floyd’s system by the state’s autopsy. Three other officers involved in Floyd’s death are scheduled to be tried together later this year on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The trial continues.

  • Look at These Cuties: Wisconsin Zoo Welcomes River Otter Triplets

    Lily, Montello, and Fisher are all healthy and adorable and, at 9 weeks old now, should be ready for swimming lessons soon.

  • 31-year-old man shot, wounded as he drove down Fort Worth highway, police say

    Police believe the shooting occurred in east Fort Worth.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • New Jersey family temporarily kicked off Spirit flight after toddler eats without mask

    A family says it was kicked off because a toddler was unmasked while eating while Spirit says it was the parents who violated the federal mask order.

  • The Latest: NHL's Canucks say 21 players tested positive

    The NHL’s Vancouver Canucks say 25 members of the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 21 players. In a statement attributed to team doctor Jim Bovard and infectious disease doctor Josh Douglas, the Canucks say the COVID-19 cases stem from a variant of the virus that was traced by Vancouver Coastal Health back to one individual contracting it in a public setting. Four staff members also tested positive for the virus, another player is considered a close contact, and the entire team remains in quarantine.

  • Think smart sleeping is a good investment? SoftBank does in its new Miami tech initiative

    Miami’s active tech scene has gone to sleep. For an investment, that is.

  • Tiger Woods missed this year’s Champions Dinner, a cherished Masters tradition

    Charles Coody, the TCU alum who won the 1971 Masters, recalled the first dinner hosted by Tiger Woods. He had a steak, not a cheeseburger.

  • Biden says he wants a 28% corporate tax rate because he's 'sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced'

    President Joe Biden cited a recent report from a left-leaning think tank that indicated 55 large US companies paid no federal income tax last year.

  • GOP House fundraisers accuse people who uncheck their recurring donation box of being Trump 'DEFECTORS' and prey to 'the Radical Left'

    The National Republican Congressional Committee's donation page warns that they'll "have to tell Trump you're a DEFECTOR & sided with the Dems."

  • US Air Force's new F-15EX fighter aircraft finally has a name

    The Air Force rolled out its new F-15EX fighter jet and announced the name, which is closely related to the plane's predecessors.

  • Facebook Marketplace seller kills woman buying refrigerator, Pennsylvania cops say

    “She did put up one heck of a fight. This was a violent death that she sustained.”

  • Piers Morgan claims 'several' royals have thanked him after he repeatedly said he doesn't believe Meghan Markle

    Piers Morgan stirred up plenty of controversy for repeatedly blasting Meghan Markle. But certain members of the royal family have allegedly been reaching out to say thanks — at least, according to Morgan. Morgan, who departed Good Morning Britain last month after coming under fire for his comments about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claimed during an appearance on Extra that he's received messages on behalf of "several" royals expressing their gratitude for his comments. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family," Morgan said. "I'm not going to go into who it was, but what I would say is, [they expressed] gratitude that somebody was standing up for them." Buckingham Palace isn't commenting on this claim. Morgan previously declared on Good Morning Britain that he doesn't "believe a word" Meghan Markle says after she and Prince Harry gave a bombshell interview to Winfrey, which he panned as "contemptible" and a "two-hour trash-a-thon." Their allegations included that there were "concerns" in the royal family about "how dark" their baby's skin would be, and Meghan also opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan herself reportedly complained to ITV about Morgan, raising concerns over how his comments might affect those experiencing suicidal thoughts. Since he left Good Morning Britain, though, Morgan has only continued doubling down on his position, telling Extra that "you should be entitled not to believe somebody if you don't want to" while declaring himself "resolutely uncanceled." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPGallup: Democrats now outnumber Republicans by 9 percentage points, thanks to independents3 reasons Biden is defending the broadness of his infrastructure plan

  • Trent's 3-pointer beats buzzer as Raptors rally past Wizards

    Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 103-101 on Monday night. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have lost four straight.

  • 1st Black UNC head coach Hubert Davis says he’s ‘proud wife is white’

    Davis’ comments, shared in a 50-second clip, quickly made the rounds on social media and promptly garnered confused responses. Hubert Davis, who was an assistant basketball coach for years at the University of North Carolina, spoke at his first news conference since being named successor to coaching legend Roy Williams, where one part of his comments has quickly gone viral.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter just snapped its first color photo of the red planet. It's expected to fly on Monday.

    After NASA's Ingenuity helicopter separated from the Perseverance rover on Mars, it took a photo. Once the drone takes flight, it'll snap more pics.