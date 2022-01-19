Maine man charged after causing court disturbance

Jan. 19—NEWBURYPORT — A Maine man facing a heroin possession charge now faces nine additional charges after attacking several court officers during his arraignment Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.

The courtroom was cleared and Judge Allen Swan escorted safety out as Bradley Moulton, 28, of Scarborough began fighting with at least two court officers and a state police trooper. When Trooper Michael Provost threatened to use a Taser on Moulton, he screamed, "Then Tase me you (expletive)!"

Provost and the court officers managed to subdue Moulton but not before he injured two of them and spat on the state trooper. Moulton also damaged an air purifier and a computer monitor during the scuffle.

The violence was the culmination of a tense arraignment that saw Moulton, who took a seat immediately after being escorted into the courtroom, disregard several orders from the clerk magistrate to stand before the court.

After Essex County prosecutor Paolo Cosmo asked that Swan hold Moulton on $250 cash bail, Swan ordered Moulton held in custody until a bail hearing took place.

Upon hearing the request, Moulton became agitated and resistant. Eventually, court officers pushed him against a wall and tried to detain him.

Provost, seated across the room bolted to his feet and began helping the court officers. Court proceedings were delayed for roughly 15 minutes before resuming in a different courtroom.

Hours later, Moulton was arraigned on the new charges, which include disrupting court proceedings, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery of a person over 60, four counts of assault and battery, disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.

This time, Cosmo asked for $10,000 cash bail, mentioning the courtroom battle to Judge Peter Doyle.

Moulton's court-appointed attorney said his client was suffering from mental health issues at the time of the fracas and asked Doyle to order a competency evaluation to make sure Moulton was able to stand trial. He also asked Doyle to release Moulton on personal recognizance so he could seek help.

Story continues

Doyle ordered Moulton to be held on $5,000 cash bail and agreed to the competency evaluation. Moulton is due back in court Feb. 18 for a pretrial hearing.

Moulton had been in custody since Friday after being arrested on a heroin possession charge.

Moulton ran out of gas while on Interstate 495 in Amesbury, according to Cosmo.

Moulton, who was angry, smashed the driver's side window with a hammer before walking toward the Route 110 ramp.

On the ramp, he was spotted by a stater trooper who began asking him questions. Moulton admitted he had heroin on him, prompting the trooper to arrest him.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.