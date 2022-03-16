Maine man charged with drug trafficking ordered held on $5K bai

Mar. 15—NEWBURY — A Maine man charged with heroin trafficking last year was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.

Benjamin Rebello, 31, of Sanford, Maine, was summonsed by state police on June 3, 2021, after a trooper found him passed out on a grassy area near the Scotland Road exit off Interstate 95. Rebello was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment. Inside a backpack laying next to Rebello, police found 26.5 grams of heroin and hypodermic needles, according to court records.

The incident took place only hours after Rebello was placed on probation in the same courthouse for stealing a muscle car in Amesbury before being caught injecting himself with drugs behind a CVS Pharmacy in August 2020.

Rebello came to the courthouse on his own Monday morning and was placed in custody moments after his arraignment. He remained in a holding cell adjacent to the courtroom until his bail hearing a hours later.

In his report, Trooper Andrew Kilbarian had just exited Interstate 95 south at the Scotland Road exit on June 3, around 2 a.m. when he spotted a Newbury police officer checking on a truck parked on the side of the road with its lights on. The Ford F-150 pickup truck had a full tank of gas and its engine was running. While the Newbury police officer stayed with the truck, Kilbarian got back in his cruiser and drove around the area looking for the driver. Kilbarian drove as far as Newburyport before turning around and heading back toward the empty truck. After taking the Scotland Road exit at Interstate 95 south, he found Rebello lying in an area of tall grass on the right shoulder about 60 yards away from the truck, a backpack next to him.

"I eventually was able to wake the individual up. Once awake, the man jumped to his feet and began pacing back and forth and jumping in the air frantically. The individual was also slurring his speech and was unaware of where he was and what he was doing. The individual believed he was in Connecticut. Additionally the male had very small, pinpoint pupils which led me to believe he was under the influence of illicit drugs," Kilbarian wrote in his report.

Rebello told the trooper who he was and that he was living in a sober home due to being a drug addict.

"He also advised that he may have taken heroin recently but did not remember the events of the evening well enough to be sure," Kilbarian wrote in his report.

While Kilbarian was speaking to Rebello, another trooper searched the backpack and found a plastic bag containing heroin and numerous hypodermic needles. The heroin was weighed at the Newbury barracks and was heavy enough to charge Rebello with drug trafficking, according to court records.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.