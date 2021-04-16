Maine man charged with federal hate crimes in Massachusetts church arson case

Megan Gray, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·4 min read

Apr. 16—A Houlton man is facing federal hate crime charges for allegedly setting multiple fires at a predominantly Black church in Massachusetts.

Dushko Vulchev, 44, is charged with four counts of damage to religious property and one count of use of fire to commit a federal felony. Officials said he told people he wanted a gun to kill Black people and slashed the tires on cars belonging to people of color in the weeks before he allegedly set the fire that destroyed the Martin Luther King Jr. Presbyterian Community Church in Springfield.

"In December 2020, there was a series of small fires set at the MLK Church and a series of tire slashings in the immediate vicinity. On December 28, 2020, another fire was set at the MLK Church; this fire essentially destroyed the building," FBI Special Agent Casey Anderson wrote in an affidavit. "My investigation has established probable cause to believe that Vulchev set the fire that destroyed the MLK Church on December 28, 2020, and also that he committed the vandalism and arsons that preceded it."

Local police arrested Vulchev within days on state charges related to the tire slashings and fires, according to the affidavit, and he is in state custody. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts filed a motion for a detention hearing and said in a news release that Vulchev would make his initial appearance in federal court "at a later date." A judge appointed a federal public defender on Thursday to represent him, but that attorney said in an email that he was not in a position to discuss the case at this time.

Local media outlets have reported that the church will rebuild, and area congregations are fundraising to help with that effort. No one was injured, but one report said the fire caused more than $100,000 in damage to the building. A call and an email to the church went unanswered Thursday.

"We have seen that embodiment in the outpouring of love and support we have received since our church was destroyed by fire," Rev. Dr. Terrlyn Curry Avery, the pastor, wrote on the church's Facebook page in the days after the fire. "You are a physical reminder that God is with us. We have some tough days ahead but will be sustained by the loving presence of God who holds us close and with your encouragement, prayers, and unwavering support."

The affidavit says Vulchev is a Bulgarian native who was most recently living in Houlton and has a criminal record. In 2015, he was convicted in federal court in Maine for threatening a foreign official. In 2017, he was convicted in Maine state court for domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and other charges. The affidavit does not include his sentence for that conviction.

The Springfield Fire Department responded to a small fire behind the church on Dec. 13 and two more just hours apart on Dec. 15. In all three cases, investigators determined the fires were intentionally set. Police also received reports of slashed tires on five different cars in December in the area near the church; three of the owners were Black.

The fire department responded to the final and worst fire on Dec. 28 just after 5 a.m. The affidavit includes pictures of smoke pouring out its windows that night and the burned interior in the aftermath. Investigators used surveillance footage from various sources, including a Tesla that had slashed tires, to identify Vulchev. The affidavit includes a screenshot from the Tesla video that allegedly shows Vulchev looking directly at the camera as he removes one of the wheels. Other cameras captured him walking or running near the church, the affidavit says, including just minutes before smoke started rising from the building on the morning of the last fire. Local police arrested him Dec. 31.

The affidavit also includes evidence of racial animus from images on his phone, interviews with people who knew Vulchev and years of written messages. In particular, it details messages he sent in December about wanting to "eliminate" Black people and needing a gun to kill them. Among the images were a picture of Adolf Hitler in an Adidas track suit and another of a "White Lives Matter" mural. He also regularly used a racial slur in his messages.

A conviction for damage to religious property is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The charge for use of fire to commit a federal felony carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years.

Recommended Stories

  • Court-Packing Bill Is an Attempt to Intimidate Sitting Supreme Court Justices

    In October 2020, shortly before the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a Siena/New York Times survey asked likely voters: “If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court and Joe Biden is elected president, do you think that Democrats should or should not increase the size of the Supreme Court to include more than nine justices?” By a two-to-one margin — 58 percent to 31 percent — voters said they were opposed to Court-packing. If a strong majority of Americans oppose Court-packing — and a Court-packing bill doesn’t have votes to pass Congress — why did congressional Democrats go ahead anyway on Thursday and introduce a bill to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to 13? There are a few reasons. One is that the issue matters to the activist progressive base. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, the bill’s chief sponsor in the Senate, survived a primary challenge in 2020 and is firmly committed to doing whatever it takes to make the Left happy — even if it isn’t good politics for the Democratic Party in 2022 or 2024. A second reason for introducing the bill, of course, is that many Democrats are deadly serious about blowing up the Supreme Court if they ever think they really need to do it — and introducing a bill now is a necessary first step to get there. As Brian Fallon of Demand Justice, a left-wing judicial activist group, tweeted: “Even the sponsors would agree it doesnt have the votes yet. The point in introducing the bill is to build support for it, a project that will only be aided by bad rulings from this 6–3 Court.” Dan McLaughlin notes that congressional Democrats could be a couple of Senate seats away from having the votes to abolish the filibuster, which would be a prerequisite to packing the courts. But the third and perhaps most significant reason that Democrats introduced their Court-packing bill is to intimidate the Supreme Court in such a way that Democrats never really feel they need to pull the trigger on Court-packing. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell argued in a floor speech that the bill is all part of an ongoing effort to intimidate Supreme Court justices. He said on Thursday that with the Court-packing bill, the “Left wants a sword dangling over the justices when they weigh the facts in every case.” “Just like the last time the Democrats tried packing the Supreme Court, this scheme is meant to intimidate the justices into making liberal rulings,” Arkansas senator Tom Cotton wrote on Twitter. Roll Call reports that some congressional Democrats came very close to explicitly agreeing with that argument. “The Court needs to know that the people are watching,” Democratic congressman Hank Johnson of Georgia, a co-sponsor of the Court-packing bill, said at a press conference on Thursday. House Nancy Pelosi said she was taking a wait-and-see approach and has no intentions right now of bringing the bill to the floor. But as the bill’s lead sponsor in the House, Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, said on Thursday: “I believe that as events unfold, as the Court comes down with decisions destructive to a woman’s right to choose, as they come down with decisions destructive to the climate, as they come down with decisions destructive of civil liberties, I believe that the speaker and others will come along.” “The threats are the point,” McConnell said Thursday. “The hostage-taking is the point.”

  • New blast at St. Vincent volcano; cruise ship helps evacuees

    La Soufriere volcano shot out another explosive burst of gas and ash on Friday as a cruise ship arrived to evacuate some of the foreigners who had been stuck on a St. Vincent island coated in ash from a week of violent eruptions. Friday morning's blast “wasn’t a big explosion compared to the ones that we last weekend, but it was big enough to punch a hole through the clouds," said Richard Robertson, lead scientist at the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center, in an interview with local NBC radio. During a comparable eruption cycle in 1902, explosive eruptions continued to shake the island for months after an initial burst killed some 1,700 people, though the new eruptions so far have caused no reported deaths among a population that had received official warning a day earlier that danger was imminent.

  • EU post-Brexit imports from UK halve in Jan-Feb, trade surplus rises

    The European Union's imports from Britain almost halved in the first two months of the year following the UK exit from the EU single market, data showed on Friday, and the 27-nation bloc's trade surplus with Britain rose as exports fell by less. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said EU imports from Britain dropped 47.0% year-on-year in January-February to 16.6 billion euros ($19.9 billion) while exports to the United Kingdom declined only 20.2% to 39.8 billion euros. As a result, the EU's trade surplus with Britain rose to 23.2 billion euros in the first two months after Britain's Brexit transition period expired from 18.6 billion euros in the same period of 2020, when London still enjoyed unfettered access to the EU's single market.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • Twitter Permanently Bans Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe

    Joe RaedleRight-wing provocateur James O’Keefe, best-known for his undercover “sting” operations and deceptively edited videos, was permanently suspended from Twitter on Thursday for what the social-media site said were violations of the its policy on manipulation and spam.O’Keefe’s ban comes just a few months after his group Project Veritas was thrown off Twitter for “repeated violations of Twitter’s private information policy.” At the time, O’Keefe’s account was also temporarily locked for violating the company’s policy.There is nothing temporary about his Thursday suspension from Twitter, however. “The account you referenced (@JamesOKeefeIII) was permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on platform manipulation and spam,” a Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast.The social-media platform specifically outlined how Twitter policy dictates that users “can’t mislead others on Twitter by operating fake accounts” and that “can’t artificially amplify or disrupt conversations through the use of multiple accounts.”Earlier this week, O’Keefe released his group’s most recent “sting” video, which centers around a purported CNN technical director telling an undercover Project Veritas operative he met on Tinder that the network’s focus was to “get Trump out of office” and peddle anti-Trump “propaganda.”O’Keefe appeared on Sean Hannity’s primetime Fox News show the past two nights to hype his latest CNN videos, claiming they prove that the network has amplified its coverage of scandal-plagued Congressman Matt Gaetz because he’s a “problem for the Democratic Party,” and that CNN overhyped COVID-19 deaths for ratings.In response to his permanent suspension, O’Keefe claimed in a statement that he is “suing Twitter for defamation” over its claim that he operated fake accounts.“This is false, this is defamatory, and they will pay,” he said. “Section 230 may have protected them before, but it will not protect them from me. The complaint will be filed Monday.”The Project Veritas founder also told Hannity this week that he plans to sue CNN for defamation because an anchor had previously said his group was “taken down” for misinformation. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Justin Trudeau claims UK is facing ‘very serious’ third Covid wave amid Canada’s slow vaccine rollout

    Downing Street says UK’s case data ‘speaks for itself’ as infections continue to fall

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • ‘It lasted half a Scaramucci’: Fox News’ much-mocked new ‘comedy show’ Gutfeld! replaced by news

    ‘Gutfeld! will be back tomorrow,’ news anchor Shannon Bream abruptly announced on Tuesday, just as the comedy show was supposed to begin

  • How raising the minimum wage to $70k helped one man’s company boom

    Dan Price was labelled a socialist by Fox News - but now his company is worth $10 billion. Kate Ng looks at how

  • Adam Toledo shooting – latest: Further protests expected today as AOC says prosecutor lied about about killing

    Follow the latest updates

  • Washington seeks to expose Russian intelligence activity

    The US has published a vast trove of amount of information about Russian intelligence activities.

  • FedEx shooting: Everything we know so far about incident at Indianapolis warehouse

    Parcel firm ‘shocked and saddened’ after shooting spree at facility, with police investigating

  • Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong's rebel mogul and pro-democracy voice

    The rags-to-riches rise of a fiercely anti-communist Hong Kong tycoon who ended up in jail for protesting.

  • Tesla settles lawsuit with former employee accused of stealing Autopilot trade secrets

    Former Tesla engineer Guangzhi Cao will pay the EV maker an undisclosed sum after the automaker sued Cao for copying its Autopilot source code.

  • George Floyd death: Ex-officer Chauvin will not take the stand

    “I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege,” says the ex-officer accused of murdering George Floyd.