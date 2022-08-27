Maine man charged with kidnapping in Hampton Beach carjacking

Aug. 27—A Maine man is charged with kidnapping after police say he carjacked a vehicle, with a woman and infant inside, at Hampton Beach State Park Friday.

David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, was captured by police after he fled the stolen vehicle in Seabrook. No one was injured.

The incident began shortly before noon when a man got into a stranger's car at the park, just north of the Underwood Memorial Bridge. Inside the car were a woman and an infant, according to a news release from Hampton police.

The man, later identified as Tayes, drove south over the bridge into Seabrook at speeds "high enough to endanger the lives and safety of the public as well as the passengers in the vehicle," according to the news release.

Police said the woman passenger was able to shift the vehicle into park at a light in the area of Ocean Blvd. and Route 286 in Seabrook, and she told the driver she was calling 911. That's when Tayes fled the vehicle.

He was arrested by Seabrook officers a short time later, and taken by Hampton officers to the police department. He is charged with two counts of kidnapping, reckless conduct and theft of a motor vehicle, all felonies.

Tayes is being held at Rockingham County Jail on preventative detention, with a court hearing set for Monday in Rockingham County Superior Court.