Maine man charged after lengthy pursuit across Seacoast region, state police say

Oct. 27—A Maine man is facing multiple charges after state police say he led them on an hour-long chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph across multiple Seacoast region communities, officials said.

Justin DiGaetano, 32, of Portland, Maine, was driving a U-Haul pickup truck when he allegedly hit a guardrail on Route 101 East in Raymond around 7:15 a.m. Thursday and fled, state police said in a news release.

State police attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 1 South, but as troopers approached the truck on foot DiGaetano allegedly fled the area and continued driving, police said, traveling along Route 1 and Route 101 in Hampton, Interstate 95 through North Hampton, Greenland and Portsmouth and Route 16 through Dover, Newington and Portsmouth.

"During the course of the pursuit, the vehicle traveled at excessive rates of speed, failed to maintain a single lane of travel, disobeyed traffic control devices, and executed an illegal U-turn," state police said in a news release. "At one point along the Interstate 95 corridor, the vehicle traveled across a grass median to reverse direction. Additionally, the vehicle collided with another motorist resulting in minor property damage and fled the scene."

Eventually, North Hampton police deployed tire-deflation devices and were able to successfully deflate all four of the pickup truck's tires, officials said.

The vehicle was finally stopped on Hobbs Road in North Hampton and DiGaetano was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

DiGaetano was arrested on multiple charges including reckless conduct, aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, disobeying an officer, operating after suspension, driving without giving proof, conduct after an accident and resisting arrest or detention.

He was also booked on an outstanding warrant out of the Rockingham County sheriff's office related to an alleged failure to appear in court on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

A New Hampshire State Police helicopter and officers from several communities assisted in the chase, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Seth Parker at Seth.W.Parker@dos.nh.gov.