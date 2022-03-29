Maine man charged with threatening NH judge

Mar. 29—CONCORD — Authorities have charged a Maine man with threatening a Granite State judge.

Christopher Butler, 36, of South Berwick, allegedly called the court system's information center and made threats of bodily injury against Judge Philip Cross, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John Formella.

Cross is a New Hampshire Circuit Court judge.

Butler has been charged with two felony charges of making threats against government officials and one misdemeanor charge of criminal threatening.

Authorities said Butler was held on preventive detention. They expect his arraignment in Merrimack County Superior Court on Tuesday.