Maine man confessed to killing parents, shooting cars on highway days after release from jail

A Maine man who confessed to killing his parents and two of their friends before opening fire on random drivers on a busy highway had just been released from prison, police said.

Joseph Eaton finished serving his prison sentence for aggravated assault at the Maine Correctional Center, where his 62-year-old mother, Cynthia Eaton, picked him up on Friday. Days later, Cynthia, her husband, David Eaton, 66, along with their friends, Robert Eger, 72, and Patricia Eger, 62, were all discovered dead at a home in Bowdoin.

State troopers on Tuesday found one body in a barn while the others were in a residence on the same property owned by the Egers, where Eaton had been staying at the time.

According to autopsies conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, all four died of gunshot wounds, and each of the deaths were ruled homicides.

Shortly after the grisly discovery, authorities received reports of vehicles getting struck by gunfire on I-295 in the area of Yarmouth about 40 minutes away.

Several vehicles were hit by bullets but only three people were wounded, all of them members of the same family who were traveling in the same car. They were identified on Wednesday as Sean Halsey, 51 and his children Justin Halsey, 29; and Paige Halsey, 25.

Paige Halsey remains in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

Authorities found Eaton a short time later in a wooded area near a vehicle believed to be his own.

Police said he confessed to carrying out the violent spree. He also told detectives he was firing on cars because he thought he was being followed by law enforcement.

“It’s a shock to everybody,” said Mike Sauschuck, commissioner of the Maine Department of Public Safety. “You want to naturally say, ‘That can’t be happening here in Maine.’ But the reality is these senseless acts can and do happen everywhere.”

Eaton is so far facing four counts of murder. He is being held at Two Bridges Regional Jail and is expected to make an initial court appearance before the end of the week.

Police said Eaton has been charged with more than a dozen of crimes over the past decade, which should have prevented him from possessing a firearm.

With News Wire Services