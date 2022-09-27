Maine man convicted on 11 Jan. 6 charges

Sep. 27—WASHINGTON, D.C. — A judge has found a resident of a southern Maine town guilty of seven felony charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, several involving assaults on Washington metropolitan police, federal prosecutors announced.

The trial of Kyle Fitzsimmons, 39, took place last month in Washington before Judge Rudolph Contreras. Prosecutors announced the verdict on Tuesday.

Fitzsimmons is a resident of Lebanon, Maine, which borders the New Hampshire communities of Rochester and Milton. A message left for his federal public defender, Natasha Taylor-Smith, was not immediately returned.

Federal prosecutors said the judge found Fitzsimmons guilty of 11 charges, seven of them felonies.

He went to the Capitol wearing a white butcher jacket, a fur pelt and an unstrung bow.

He hurled the bow like a spear at a group of police, hitting one in his helmet and pulled the gas mask away from the face of one officer while another sprayed it with a chemical agent. Fitzsimmons then released the gas mask, trapping the irritant in the mask.

He also tried to pull a fallen officer into the mob, and grappled with a sergeant who tried to protect the officer, pulled the shield and shoulder strap of the sergeant, causing an injury that resulted in surgery and twice charged a group of officers, wildly swinging his fists.

Fitzsimmons is due to be sentenced on Feb. 17. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 91 years in prison, but federal sentencing guidelines usually reduce such amounts.