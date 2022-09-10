Maine man indicted for cyber-stalking Greenland child

Sep. 10—A former Greenland school bus driver was indicted last week on one charge of cyber-stalking of a child.

The driver, Michael Chick, of Elliot, Maine, was arrested in August and has been held without bail. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on the single charge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and Homeland Security Investigations are still investigating and ask anyone with information about Chick to call a hotline at 603-722-1751.