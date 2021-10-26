Maine man to plead guilty in murder of Timberland marketing director; sentence would be 50 years

Oct. 26—The security guard who stabbed a Timberland employee to death last year has agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder, according to papers filed recently in court.

Robert Pavao, 22, of Berwick, Maine, would spend 50 years in state prison under the terms of a deal reached by his public defenders with homicide prosecutors.

Notice of the guilty plea was filed two weeks ago in Rockingham County Superior Court.

If he pleads guilty, Pavao will admit to stabbing Catherine Heppner, a senior marketing manager at Timberland's corporate headquarters in Stratham.

He is expected to appear in a courtroom on Nov. 3 to plead guilty, and authorities have scheduled 2 1/2 hours for the hearing. Such hearings usually involve impact statements by the victim's family.

Pavao, who has been jailed since the Feb. 9, 2020 shooting, had no criminal record before the killing.

Articles at the time of the killing said that Pavao, who was employed by the protective services company Securitas, did not know Heppner. She lived in Exeter with her husband and 8-year-old son.

Heppner was killed in a storage area. Pavao is accused of trying to force himself on Heppner before stabbing her.

According to court records, she went into the Timberland office on the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2020 — a Sunday — to grab footwear and apparel for mannequins.

Lead prosecutor Jeffery Strelzin and public defender Lauren Prusiner said they could not comment at this point.

Heppner's husband, Michael Cormier, has sued Securitas and the North Carolina company, Cadient LLC, that developed an online assessment for potential Securitas hires.

The case, filed in U.S. District Court in Concord, is pending.