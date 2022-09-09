Maine man pleads guilty to child exploitation charges

Sep. 8—GEORGETOWN — A Maine man who drove to Georgetown to have sex with someone he thought was an underaged girl faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges connected to traveling to have sex with a minor and possession of child pornography, according to federal officials.

Patrick Plummer, 30, of Parsonsfield, Maine, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 in federal court in Boston to one count of attempted enticement of a minor, one count of intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18 years of age, and one count of transportation of child pornography.

U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for Dec. 20. Plummer was arrested and charged by criminal complaint in January 2021 and indicted in February 2021.

The attempted enticement of a minor charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison. The charge of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor provides for a sentence of up to 30 years. The charge of transportation of child pornography provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years. All three charges carry a minimum of five years and up to life of supervised release, along with a fine of up to $250,000.

"Protecting the safety, innocence and well-being of our children is some of the most important work we do," United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins said in a statement. "As the United States attorney, and the guardian of my 13-year-old niece, this case is another heinous reminder of the real-life dangers of the internet and the predators that lurk online with the intention of targeting, exploiting and sexualizing our children. We will continue to hold predators like Mr. Plummer accountable and fight to keep them removed from our communities."

Plummer communicated via various messaging applications with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl and devised a plan to meet the purported child in Georgetown to have sex. On Sept. 26, 2020, Plummer drove from Maine to a predetermined location in Georgetown. Officers arrested him on scene, and found four cell phones, a computer and a spring-release knife. Forensic analysis of the electronic evidence seized from Plummer's car revealed over 7,000 images and videos of child pornography on at least three of the devices.

Story continues

Plummer admitted that he had traveled from Maine to meet the purported 13-year-old girl; that he was talking to approximately 10 underage girls; and that child pornography would be found on his devices. Plummer further admitted that he shared these images with other individuals through Kik Messenger.

"What Patrick Plummer admitted to is abhorrent. This child predator traveled here from Maine to sexually assault what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, while in possession of over a hundred images and videos depicting other children, some toddlers, being sexually abused," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division. "Sexual assaults against children remain an ongoing, pervasive problem, and we will continue to do everything we can to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for these atrocious acts."

Attorney Rollins, Bonavolonta and Georgetown police Chief Donald C. Cudmore made the announcement Tuesday. The Essex County District Attorney's Office and the Salisbury and Newbury police departments provided assistance with the investigation.

"Detective Sgt. (Matthew) Carapellucci has been instrumental in solving several of these cases in the last year. The joint efforts between police departments has certainly made an impact in apprehending these predators," Cudmore stated.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the DOJ's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.