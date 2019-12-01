A Maine man was shot and killed at his home on Thanksgiving. Police blame a homemade booby trap

A 65-year-old Maine man died after triggering a homemade security device, police said.

Ronald Cyr called 911 to report he had been shot on Thanksgiving evening at home, Van Buren Police said in a press release. While emergency medical services rendered first aid, police discovered a booby trap designed to fire a handgun at anyone trying to enter the front door. Officers found more "unknown devices" in the house and called the Maine State Police Bomb Squad.

Cyr was pronounced dead at a local hospital from the gunshot wound, police said. Investigators later determined one of his homemade devices unintentionally discharged and shot him.

Further details weren’t immediately available. Van Buren is on the Canadian border, about 320 miles from Portland, the largest city in Maine.

Possessing a booby trap device is illegal in some states, including Kentucky, where a man was arrested earlier this year for having one on his porch.

Contributing: The Associated Press

