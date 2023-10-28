Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Oct. 27—The second of three suspects in the kidnapping and execution-style killing of a 19-year-old Reading man in the spring is in custody.

Vashon A. Winfield, 19, of Reading was committed to Berks County Prison without bail to await a hearing following arraignment Thursday night before District Judge Brian K. Strand in Reading Central Court.

Details about the arrest of Winfield, whose last known address is in the 1300 block of North Ninth Street, were unavailable.

The arrest comes two months after Reading police filed first-, second- and third-degree murder, robbery and kidnapping charges against three men in the March 28 slaying of Javien Perch.

Perch's bullet-riddled body was found April 5 in a wooded area along Oak Lane, just beyond the city line, in Alsace Township, six days after his family reported him missing to police after not seeing or hearing from him for two days.

The victim was believed to have been walking to a friend's house when he disappeared, his family told police.

One of the other suspects, Hector L. Torres, 20, address unavailable, was in the county jail on other charges when police charged the trio Aug. 24. He is also being held without bail.

The only suspect who remains at large is Ansari Jalal, 19, of Reading.

Investigators said they were aided in the investigation by the family providing crucial information on Perch's final movements. Family members tracked his movement via cellphone application Life360, which relies on GPS and cellular data.

Investigators said the city's license-plate readers and pole-mounted cameras led them to identify the car his killers used to abduct him, which eventually led them to a witness to the kidnapping and murder.

Investigators said the motive for the killing is unclear, but they believe the victim had some previous negative interactions with his killer and was being hunted by them.

Investigators provided these details in the probable cause affidavit:

Perch was walking on south on North 10th Street when he was forced into the back seat of a car occupied by the suspects and another person who was described as a witness.

The witness said Torres drove the car. Torres and Winfield eventually got Perch's two cellphones and asked if he had any other valuables.

They demanded his password information for his phones and used the passwords he provided to log out of the accounts of both phones.

While driving north on Oak Lane, Jalal told Torres to stop the car. The three suspects got out with Perch and walked up the slope.

The witness heard numerous gunshots from the mountainside. Torres, Winfield and Jalal returned to the car, and Torres drove east.

Winfield later destroyed one of Perch's phones.

The pathologist who performed the autopsy determined Perch had been shot 10 times.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Jalal is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6116, or Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411.

Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information that leads to his capture.