Maine mass shooter’s family contacted sheriff 5 months before rampage: police

David Sharp
·7 min read
1

EWISTON, Maine (AP) — Five months before the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history, the gunman’s family alerted the sheriff that they were becoming “concerned” about his deteriorating mental health while he had access to firearms, authorities said Monday.

After the alert, the Sagadohoc County Sheriff’s Office reached out to officials of Robert Card’s Army Reserve unit, which assured deputies that they would speak to Card and make sure he got medical attention, Sheriff Joel Merry said.

The family’s concern about Card’s mental health dated back to early this year before the sheriff’s office was contacted in May, marking the earliest in a string of interactions that police had with the 40-year-old firearms instructor before he marched into a bowling alley and then a bar in Lewiston last Wednesday, killing 18 people and wounding 13 others.

He was found two days later with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an intensive search spanning two days that caused shelter-in-place orders and put residents on edge.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Maine identifies 18 mass shooting victims: What we know about them

Card underwent a mental health evaluation last summer after he began acting erratically at an Army training facility in New York, officials said. A bulletin sent to police shortly after last week’s attack said Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks after “hearing voices and threats to shoot up” a military base.

Authorities have not said whether they believe Card planned the Oct. 25 rampage in advance. Nearly three months ago, he tried and failed to acquire a device used to quiet gunshots, according to a gun shop owner in Auburn.

  • A woman visits a makeshift memorial outside Sparetime Bowling Alley, the site of one of this week’s mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. A gunman killed multiple people at the bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday. The bowling alley was renamed in 2021 to Just-In-Time Recreation. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
    A woman visits a makeshift memorial outside Sparetime Bowling Alley, the site of one of this week’s mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. A gunman killed multiple people at the bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday. The bowling alley was renamed in 2021 to Just-In-Time Recreation. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
  • People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside a bowling alley, the site of one of this week’s mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. A gunman killed multiple people at the bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside a bowling alley, the site of one of this week’s mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. A gunman killed multiple people at the bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • People gather at a vigil for the victims of Wednesday’s mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    People gather at a vigil for the victims of Wednesday’s mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • People gather at a vigil for the victims of Wednesday’s mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    People gather at a vigil for the victims of Wednesday’s mass shootings, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
    Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
  • A woman is hugged by a man at a reunification center at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)
    A woman is hugged by a man at a reunification center at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via AP)
  • A law enforcement officer carries a rifle outside Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    A law enforcement officer carries a rifle outside Central Maine Medical Center during an active shooter situation, in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
  • People depart a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
    People depart a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle School, in Auburn, Maine, after shootings in Lewiston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Rick LaChapelle, owner of Coastal Defense Firearms, said Card purchased a suppressor, also called a silencer, online and arranged to pick it up at his shop.

Card already had submitted information to the federal government to purchase it, and federal authorities had approved the sale to that point, he said.

When Card filled out the form at LaChapelle’s gun shop to pick up the silencer Aug. 5, he answered “yes” to the question: “Have you ever been adjudicated as a mental defective OR have you ever been committed to a mental institution?”

“As soon as he answered that ‘yes’ we know automatically that this is disqualifying, he’s not getting a silencer today,” LaChapelle said.

Silencers are more heavily regulated under federal law than most firearms. Federal law requires buyers to apply with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and be approved. The typical wait time is between six and eight months, said Mark Collins, federal policy director at the gun violence prevention group Brady.

After the bureau approves the application, the silencer is sent to a licensed firearm dealer, where the buyer is required to fill out another form required for any firearm purchase. The dealer then has to run a background check.

That form asks questions similar to the paperwork required to buy a gun. In Card’s case, he likely would have completed the original federal paperwork months before he was committed to the mental health facility in July.

LaChapelle said he does not know when Card made the online purchase.

Biden after Maine shooting suspect found dead: ‘Americans should not have to live like this’

He said Card was polite when notified of the denial, mentioned something about the military and said he would “come right back” after consulting his lawyer.

Investigators are facing increasing public scrutiny and still searching for a motive for the massacre but have increasingly focused on Card’s mental health history.

Police across Maine were alerted just last month to the “veiled threats” by the U.S. Army reservist. Two local law enforcement chiefs told The Associated Press that a statewide awareness alert was sent in mid-September to be on the lookout for Card after he made threats against his base and fellow soldiers. But ultimately, after a visit to Card’s home, police moved on.

The Army directed that Card “should not have a weapon, handle ammunition, and not participate in live fire activity,” according to Lt. Col. Ruth Castro, an Army spokesperson.

Card was also declared “non-deployable due to concerns over his well-being,” and his company commander was notified of the restrictions, Castro said in a written statement, adding that the Army Reserve Command Surgeon Office and medical management made multiple attempts to contact Card.

The Army did not respond to questions about when those contacts were made.

On Monday, Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, held a news conference to provide an update on the response to the shooting. The conference turned contentious quickly when Mills declined to provide information about what the investigation has turned up so far.

Mills said state lawmakers would revisit Maine gun control laws. Proposals for tighter laws have stalled or failed in recent legislative sessions.

“I’m not going to stand here today and tell you I’m proposing X, Y and Z,” she said. “I’m here to listen, work with others and get people around the table as promptly as possible.”

Card’s body was found late Friday in a trailer at a recycling center in Lisbon Falls, but it was unclear when he died.

Authorities recovered a multitude of weapons while searching for Card and believe he had legally purchased them, including a Ruger SFAR rifle found in his car, officials said Monday. A Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle and Smith & Wesson M&P .40-caliber handgun were with his body.

Residents of Lewiston returned to work Monday, the morning after coming together to mourn those lost in the shootings. More than 1,000 people attended Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul for a vigil in Lewiston. Some put their heads in their hands as the names of the people who died in Wednesday’s shooting were read. Others quietly wept.

Hundreds more watched a livestream of the vigil shown on a huge screen in front of the church. Some held American flags, and others had lit candles in cups marked with the names of the dead and injured.

Meanwhile, Lewiston was slowly reopening. Lewiston Public Schools released a limited schedule for the week “with room for reflection as we move forward.” Only the staff was returning Monday; students were due back Tuesday.

The deadliest shooting in Maine’s history stunned a state of 1.3 million people that has relatively little violent crime and only 29 killings in all of 2022.

The Lewiston shootings were the 36th mass killing in the U.S. this year, according to a database maintained by the AP and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. The database includes every mass killing since 2006 from all weapons in which four or more people, excluding the offender, were killed within a 24-hour time frame.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Recommended Stories

  • After Maine shooting leaves Deaf community reeling, some call for more ASL interpreters, mental health support

    Here, experts discuss what's lacking, what's needed and how it all can feel when deaf people are affected by mass violence or natural disasters.

  • What we know about the Maine mass shooting victims

    Eighteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in mass shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night. Here's what we know so far about the victims.

  • Kings coach Mike Brown emotionally addresses gun violence after 565th mass shooting of 2023

    Following a season-opening win over the Utah Jazz, Brown didn't want to talk sports.

  • How to find the best rewards credit card for November 2023

    Rewards credit cards are a great way to get a return on the money you’re already spending. Here's how to find the best rewards credit card for you.

  • When is it OK to pay bills with a credit card?

    Credit cards can be an outstanding personal finance tool for a number of reasons. You can even pay bills with a credit card — the secret is knowing which expenses to cover.

  • How to find the best business credit cards for November 2023

    Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.

  • Kansas State forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin suspended indefinitely after arrest following alleged bar fight

    Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.

  • Giants pack it in, Will Levis balls & more Week 8 takeaways with Bill Barnwell | Exempt List

    Charles McDonald is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to react to some big news around the trade deadline and debrief a wild Week 8 in the NFL. The duo start by discussing the Giants trading Leonard Williams and what that means for their outlook in 2023, the Falcons and their offensive and quarterback-related woes, the disaster of a game that Jets-Giants turned out to be and an update on the Sam Howell sack record campaign. Later, Charles and Bill give their biggest takeaways from Week 8, including getting to the bottom of the Chiefs' offensive problems, the stellar NFL debut for Will Levis, Brock Purdy and the 49ers' fall back to Earth, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' resurgence, what's next for the Vikings and Kirk Cousins and if a wide receiver (like Tyreek Hill or AJ Brown) could really win MVP.

  • How to find the best credit card interest rates for November 2023

    The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.

  • Apple updates its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with new M3 chips

    On Monday at its Scary Fast event, Apple announced an updated line of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops featuring a range of new M3 chips.

  • Apple debuts M3 chips as processor competition grows

    Apple on Monday debuted its new M3 line of laptop and desktop chips.

  • Layoffs at VW's Cariad further delay software launch in Porsche, Audi models

    Volkswagen's software unit Cariad will delay the launch of its new software architecture yet again as it deals with a large round of layoffs. Just three years after VW created Cariad, and only six months after an executive shakeup, the unit has planned to cut 2,000 jobs, German publication Manager Magazin reported over the weekend. The layoffs will further delay the launch of VW's software architecture 1.2 by 16 to 18 months.

  • How to find the best travel credit cards for November 2023

    Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.

  • 'Friends' stars mourn the 'unfathomable loss' of Matthew Perry: 'We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.'

    Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer say they need to "take a moment to grieve." All the latest developments.

  • Apple’s Journal app has arrived – here’s what’s good and bad

    Keep in mind we’re talking about Apple has a well-known history of Sherlocking new apps with feature updates (it was, after all, the company that gave rise to the term), but in its current form, the new journaling app still has a ways to go to catch up with Day One’s head start. It’s worth mentioning here that Apple’s long been a fan of their work, naming it "Mac App of the Year" in 2014 and giving it an Apple Design Award two years later. “Rather than seeing this as competition, we embrace Apple’s entry into digital journaling as a testament to its growing importance," Paul Mayne, head of Day One told TechCrunch.

  • The Chevy Equinox EV is coming in 2024 with a $34,995 starting price and surprising range

    The Chevy Equinox EV, an all-electric compact SUV that General Motors has aimed squarely at the mass market, will arrive in dealerships in 2024 with a battery range and sticker price that could propel its EV sales and even compete with Tesla. The Chevy Equinox EV base model will be priced at $34,995 — higher than the targeted $30,000 — and will come with a 319-mile range that beat out the company's original estimates. The base price model includes the destination fee.

  • Student loans: Biden releases early look at debt relief through rulemaking process

    The White House and the Department of Education released draft regulatory language for debt relief using the rulemaking process under the Higher Education Act.

  • Fortnite is the latest game to entice players with a portal to the past

    Fortnite maker Epic Games announced Friday that the game's next season would return to its original map from the multiplayer shooter's very earliest days. Ninja, aka Tyler Blevins, one of the first streaming superstars and still among the most popular, promoted the new content by showcasing a giant replica of one of the game’s iconic Durr Burgers in his backyard. For the uninitiated, Fortnite is a battle royale-style third-person shooter where 100 players swarm a massive but shrinking virtual island with the goal of being the last man standing.

  • Why did Twitter (X)'s valuation tank 56% in one year?

    The company formerly known as Twitter, X is valuing itself at $19 billion, per internal documents obtained by Fortune. When Elon Musk bought the company one year ago this week, he paid about $44 billion for the microblogging platform, or $54.20 per share. There are certainly many explanations as to why Twitter's value has been halved, like how the platform has spent the last year killing global brand awareness, deplatforming journalists and aiding impersonation.

  • Nex Cubed partners with HBCU.vc to launch scout program

    Nex Cubed, the venture accelerator that launched a $40 million fund to target founders from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), announced today a venture scouting partnership with the nonprofit HBCU.vc to help train the next generation of Black venture capitalists. HBCU.vc offers fellowships and an angel investing network to HBCU students and alumni, and Nex Cubed has trained more than 700 students through its nonprofit foundation. “Instead of reinventing the wheel and setting up a separate program targeted at HBCUs, we decided to team up with HBCU.vc and provide them with an opportunity to go beyond their fellowship program to provide their fellows with real-life experiences working with a VC firm,” Nex Cubed CEO Marlon Evans told TechCrunch.