Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The Army reservist who opened fire in a bowling alley and then at a bar in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people, was found dead Friday from a self-inflicted gunshot, ending an intensive two-day search that had the state on edge. Robert Card, a firearms instructor who grew up in the area, was found dead in nearby Lisbon Falls, Gov. Janet Mills said at a Friday night news conference. “Like many people, I’m breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone,” Mills said. April Stevens, a Lewiston resident who knew one of the victims, said she was relieved to learn that the “monster and coward” who inflicted so much pain was no longer a danger. “I’m relieved but not happy,” she said. “There was too much death. Too many people were hurt. Relieved, yes, happy, no.” KTLA's Samantha Cortese reports on October 27, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/ap-us-news/ap-amid-massive-search-for-mass-killing-suspect-maine-residents-remain-behind-locked-doors/

