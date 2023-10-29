Maine mass shooting suspect found dead
Robert Card, the man suspected of shooting and killing 18 people in two separate locations in Lewiston, Maine, was found dead.
"Where is the respect for human life?"
Eighteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in mass shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday night. Here's what we know so far about the victims.
Following a season-opening win over the Utah Jazz, Brown didn't want to talk sports.
The actor released a memoir in 2022 titled "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," which chronicled his substance use issues.
This postseason has been a Marte Part-ay for the D-backs.
USC won 50-49 after Cal failed on a go-ahead 2-point conversion with 58 seconds to go.
Oregon kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a big road win over Utah.
The "Cactus Flower" actress opened up about an incident in which she encountered a group of aliens.
The Oscar-winning actress discussed how her doctors dismissed her pain until they determined she was having a stroke.
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 8.
“I'm not surprised at all when stuff like that happens at this point,” Evan Carter said after his teammates' heroics in the Rangers' comeback, walk-off victory.
Victor Wembanyama continues to make the impossible look easy.
Celebrated "Pain Hustlers" costume designer has 12 Oscar nominations and four wins since making her debut on 1984's "Firstborn."