Maine mass shooting suspect Robert Card found dead with apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Robert Card, the suspect in Wednesday's massacre that killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine, has been found dead, law enforcement sources tell Fox News.

Law enforcement sources said that Maine State Police found Card on Friday night at 7:45 p.m.

"Our community can now breathe a sigh of relief," Lewiston Police Department David St. Pierre said.

Lewiston Police have stated that Robert Card is a person of interest in a mass shooting on Wednesday.

He was found dead by the dumpster near a recycling plant in Lisbon Falls, Maine with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirmed. Police did not give an exact location.

Authorities said that the suspect previously worked at the recycling plant, but did not immediately provide details.

Police guard the entrance to Captial Avenue in Lisbon, Maine, Friday, October 27, 2023. The suspect inthe mass shootings of Wednesday night, Richard Card was found dead tonight at the recycling plant where he worked.

At a Friday night press conference, Maine Governor Janet Mills thanked local and state law enforcement for their help in finding Card.

"This discovery is entirely thanks to the hundreds of local, county, state and federal law enforcement members from all over and people from other states as well, people who searched tirelessly to arrive at this moment," Gov. Mills said at the Friday night news conference.

Card was the subject of a 2-day-long manhunt that followed the mass shootings at the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, including the FBI, SWAT, and the elite 'BORTAC' Border Patrol unit worked to locate Card, who was described as being armed and dangerous.

The Maine Medical Examiner released the identities of the 18 victims from Wednesday's shooting.

On Friday, Maine officials identified the deceased victims as: Ronald Morin, 55; Peyton Brewer Ross, 40; Joshua Seal, 35; Brian MacFarlane, 41; Joseph Lawrence Walker, 57; Arthur Fred Strout, 42; Maxx Hathaway, 35; Stephen Vozella, 45; Thomas Ryan Conrad, 34; Michael R. Deslauriers II, 51; Jason Adam Walker 51; Tricia Asselin, 53; William Young, 44; Aaron Young, 14; Robert Violette, 76 and Lucille Violette, 73; William Frank Brackett, 44; and Keith Macneir, 64.





