Maine murder suspect captured in small city in Arkansas, shot after exiting vehicle with rifle

A 20-year-old Maine man wanted for murder in connection with the death of his co-worker in Waterville has been captured by police in Arkansas, authorities said.

Spridal Hubiak of Waterville was injured when shots were fired after he exited a vehicle in Flippin, Arkansas, following attempts by police to stop his vehicle during a chase to apprehend him, the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Sunday.

Hubiak was flown to a medical facility in Green County, Missouri where he is receiving medical treatment. His condition is unknown but he is expected to survive, authorities said.

Maine State Police sought to arrest Hubiak for murder after the body of an dead employee was found inside Damon’s Beverage on Jefferson Street in Waterville on Thursday.

Police responded to the business at approximately 4:34 a.m. Thursday. Authorities have not identified the victim. An autopsy was expected to be performed on Friday.

Police then sought Hubiak, also an employee at Damon’s Beverage, on a warrant for murder.

Late last week, authorities released a public alert to locate him, informing the public that Hubiak was driving a black 2010 Ford Taurus with Maine license plates, was possibly armed, to not approach him and that he likely left the state.

At 12:58 a.m. Sunday, Maine State Police Major Crime Unit detectives were notified that police officers in Flippin, Arkansas located Hubiak as he was sleeping in a parking lot in that town.

During the encounter with police, Hubiak drove off in a black 2010 Ford Taurus and a chase ensued, authorities said.

Area agencies assisted with the chase that ended on Highway 65 in Boone County after troopers with the Arkansas State Police were able to deploy spike mats, authorities said.

When the vehicle Hubiak was driving became disabled, Hubiak exited the vehicle with a rifle and shots were fired, and Hubiak was injured, police said. Detailed information about the shooting incident was not released. The shooting is under investigation by Arkansas State Police.

Maine State Police detectives are working with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Arkansas State Police on the case.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-624-7076 or the Waterville Police Department at 207-680-4700.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW