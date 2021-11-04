Maine National Guard member surprises his wife at work after a year-long deployment

Footage released by police in York, Maine, shows the emotional reunion between a wife and her husband, who had been on military deployment for a year.

York Maine Police Department said administrative assistant Jaime Legendre was caught by “complete surprise when her husband, Staff Sergeant Jason Legendre, walked through our doors after being deployed for the past year.”

The reunion was caught on the department's security cameras (and by a co-worker).

In footage shared by the department, Jaime can be seen jumping into Jason’s arms, who had served in the Maine National Guard for eight years, police said in a post.

"Welcome home Staff Sergeant and THANK YOU for your service," reads part of the Facebook post.

The Maine National Guard responded to the post by writing: "Welcome home Staff Sgt! We hope Jaime let you take a breath eventually!"

York Village: With land sale pending, archaeologists dig into 100-acre Davis property in York Village

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York ME: Staff Sgt. Jason Legendre surprised his wife after deployment