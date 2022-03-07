Maine parents charged after 7-month-old baby chokes on fentanyl

A Maine couple has been charged with child endangerment after their 7-month-old baby inhaled fentanyl they allegedly left lying around the house.

Deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in Bethel Thursday and found the baby choking on fentanyl, according to a statement released Sunday.

The infant was treated with Narcan inside the ambulance, then rushed to a nearby hospital.

The parents, 27-year-old Echo Dunn and 38-year-old Robert Pilgram, told police that they believed the baby had been exposed to fentanyl left in a straw by their bed, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has taken temporary custody of the baby.