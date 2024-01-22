Maine police investigate fatal crash on Route 202 that killed Acton man

LEBANON, Maine — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Route 202 that killed an Acton man on Saturday, Jan. 20, according to York County Sheriff William King.

King said a preliminary investigation showed that Joshua Griffin, 34, of Sanford, was driving east in a 2016 Dodge Charger when he allegedly lost control of the wheel, veered into oncoming traffic in the other lane, and struck a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Henry Berthiaume, 32, of Acton, at approximately 7 p.m.

Berthiaume, the only person in his vehicle, died in the crash.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Route 202 and Creamery Hill Road, according to King.

Police said Griffin had two passengers in his vehicle. Griffin and one of the passengers were brought to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, King said.

“Griffin’s second passenger was treated and released at the scene,” he added.

When asked on Monday about the cause of the accident and about whether and charges are expected, King replied, "The investigation is ongoing."

The crash caused Route 202 to be closed for several hours, as first responders and officials from King’s office, the Sanford Police Department and the state’s Department of Transportation worked at the scene.

