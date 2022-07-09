Maine police seek help in search for missing family

Police in Maine are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing family.

Investigators have been attempting to locate the family of Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen, and Nicholas Hansen, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Jill, Nicholas, and Lydia were last seen by extended family on June 27 and police say they were going camping in the area of Phillips.

Police noted that the whole family was spotted at a Walmart in the town of Mexico on the afternoon of July 2.

“We are fielding tips and sightings and are asking for the public’s help in locating them,” police said in a statement. “At this time, we are attempting to locate them to check their wellbeing.”

Police don’t believe the family is in danger but they would like to advise them of the extended family’s concerns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

