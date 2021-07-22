Maine police seize 4 pounds of cocaine disguised as a cake

Jul. 21—A New York City man and Winslow woman were arrested Tuesday after Maine drug agents seized 4 pounds of cocaine disguised as a cake.

John Cedeno, 25, and Chelsy Cochran, 33, were charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Cochran was driving an Audi with Cedeno as a passenger north on Interstate 295 on Tuesday afternoon when state troopers stopped her as they entered Gardiner.

In the car's trunk, police found 4 pounds of cocaine disguised as a cake. It was wrapped in cellophane and sprinkled with coffee grounds, which Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said drug traffickers use to attempt to hide the scent of drugs from police dogs.

The cocaine was worth an estimated $200,000. Police suspect the cocaine was destined for distribution throughout Kennebec and Somerset counties.

Agents also seized about $1,900 in suspected drug proceeds.

Cedeno, whom authorities believe to be a source of cocaine turning up throughout central Maine, was known to Maine drug agents for a 2015 arrest related to heroin trafficking. He was found in possession of 38 grams of heroin, a handgun and several thousand dollars at the time, and later convicted of aggravated drug trafficking and sentenced to four years in prison, according to the MDEA.

Cedeno and Cochran are being held at the Kennebec County Jail in Augusta on $750,000 and $50,000 bail, respectively.

They were scheduled to make their initial court appearance on Wednesday.