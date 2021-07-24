Maine police seize cocaine disguised as cake

With apologies to Marie Antoinette, let them ... snort cake?

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized 4 pounds of cocaine, worth $200,000 on the street, from a New York man and Maine woman earlier this week. The drug was mixed with coffee grounds to look like a marble cake and in an attempt to mask the scent from K-9 units, authorities said.

“Agents believe the drugs were being transported into the state for redistribution throughout Kennebec and Somerset Counties,” the agency said in a release posted on Facebook with a photo of the cocaine cake.

John Cedeno, 25, who had the nickname “Papers,” was being investigated by the agency based on a tip that he was transporting “considerable amounts of cocaine” into Maine with Chelsy Cochran. Authorities pulled over Cochran's Audi on Interstate Highway 295.

Cedeno, who had already done time on a 2015 heroin bust, allegedly had the cocaine and $1,900 in cash.

Cedeno and Cochran were held on drug trafficking charges at Kennebec County Jail. Cedeno’s bail was set at $750,000 and Cochran’s at $50,000, police said.

If convicted, the pair faces up to 30 years in prison.

