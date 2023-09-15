Maine power outage map: See where the power is out as Hurricane Lee nears

Parts of eastern New England and Canada were under tropical storm warnings on Friday as Hurricane Lee heads toward the region as a Category 1 hurricane.

The system threatened to bring a mixed bag of threats to coastal Maine. Ocean waves as tall as 20 feet could lash the coast, damaging structures and causing erosion; powerful wind gusts could knock down trees weakened by a wet summer; and rain could cause flash flooding in a region where the soil is already saturated, said Louise Fode, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Maine.

Lee has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center, and was traveling north on a path that could see it make landfall in Nova Scotia as a tropical storm on Saturday, forecasters said.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday declared a state of emergency as the state was under its first hurricane watch in 15 years Thursday afternoon. Earlier in the week, the region saw 10 inches of rain over six hours.

The Coast Guard and emergency management agencies warned New England residents to be prepared, and utility companies brought in reinforcements to deal with power outages. At Boothbay Harbor Marina in Maine, the community came together to remove boats from the water to keep them out of harm’s way.

“It’s a batten-down-the-hatches kind of day,” owner Kim Gillies said Thursday.

"The worst conditions on Cape Cod will occur late Friday night and Saturday as Lee tracks more than 100 miles to the east Saturday morning," AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski told USA TODAY Friday.

