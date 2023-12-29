Maine removes Trump from 2024 primary ballot, saying he's disqualified by 'insurrectionist ban'

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on December 19, 2023. An appeals court in Colorado on December 19, 2023 ruled Donald Trump cannot appear on the state's presidential primary ballot because of his involvement in the attack on the Capitol in January 2021.

WASHINGTON - Maine's top election official said Thursday she will remove Donald Trump's name from the presidential ballot, a decision that will likely be appealed along with a similar ruling in Colorado.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, announced the decision Thursday, saying the "insurrectionist ban" in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution applies to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The evidence demonstrates that the 2021 attack "occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing President (Trump)," Bellows wrote in her decision. "The U.S. Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government."

The Trump campaign, denying that Jan. 6 was an insurrection, condemned the Maine decision, saying in a statement that Bellows is a "leftist" who has "decided to interfere in the presidential election."

"We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter," said the statement from Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

Noting that courts in other states have rejected efforts to disqualify Trump, Cheung said the campaign would file a "legal objection" to the ruling in Maine's state court system.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to have the final say on Trump's eligibility for state ballots sometime next year.

Earlier this month, Bellows presided over an administrative hearing on a challenge to Trump brought by a bipartisan group of Maine lawmakers.

Before the decision, Trump's attorneys had asked Bellows to recuse herself from the decision because of past tweets they said showed political bias.

The Maine move follows a decision earlier this month by the Colorado Supreme Court, which said Trump is ineligible for public office because the 14th Amendment disqualifies insurrectionists.

Trump has said he would appeal that ruling to the Supreme Court.

This past week, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a similar effort to keep Trump off the ballot in that state.

