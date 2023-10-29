Maine residents gather to pray for mass shooting victims

Maine residents gathered on Sunday to pray and support one another, days after the worst mass killing in state history that saw 18 people shot dead and at least 10 others wounded at a local bowling alley and bar.

Rev. Daniel Greenleaf held services at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston and told his congregation that it was good to pray together following days of lockdown as police searched for suspected gunman Robert Card.

“We can see the rays of light in darkness,“ Greenleaf said in his sermon. “We cannot fix this, but then again human beings are not machines to be fixed,” he added.

Card’s body was located Friday near a recycling center in Lisbon Falls where he used to work. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

During the ceremonies Sunday, multiple women wore black veils in the sanctuary. A church official said they were raising funds to help support shooting victims and families impacted by “the horrible events in our small town.”

At Lisbon Falls Baptist Church, Rev. Brian Ganong prayed for the victims who were in the hospital still fighting for their lives, as well as those who lost loved ones, first responders, and others.

Rev. Ganong even included the Card family in his prayers, saying the suspect had ties to some members in the church.

Police in Maine had been notified last month to “veiled threats” by the U.S. Army reservist, but failed to act in time to stop his attack.

A statewide awareness alert was also sent in September after Card made threats against army members at his base, but after increased patrols and a visit to Card’s home, the matter was seemingly dropped.

“We added extra patrols, we did that for about two weeks. … The guy never showed up,” said Jack Clements, the police chief in Saco, home to the U.S. Army Reserve base where Card trained.

“We couldn’t locate him,” claimed Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry, adding that he couldn’t remember if police followed up on the threats. “I don’t have any reports in front of me,” he said.

With News Wire Services