Maine says 8 vaccinated residents died 'with COVID-19'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexandria Hein
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that eight residents who were fully vaccinated against coronavirus have died with COVID-19, including some who were inoculated while receiving end-of-life care. A coronavirus infection acquired 14 days post-final vaccination dose is considered a "breakthrough case."

As of June 4, the state had reported 387 such cases. Breakthrough cases are expected, the CDC has previously said, and there may be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized or die from the virus.

A spokesperson from Maine’s CDC explained that the eight people’s deaths "met the criteria to be COVID-19 related after fully vaccinated," but noted that these individuals "died with COVID-19, not ‘of COVID-19.’"

PFIZER LOWERS COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES FOR KIDS IN CLINICAL TRIAL

Nationwide, out of the 135 million people who have received a COVID-19 jab, there have been 3,016 hospitalized or fatal vaccine breakthrough cases reported to the CDC as of June 1. Of those cases, 535 involved deaths, 16% of which were reported as asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19. The CDC reported 23% of the hospitalizations reported were asymptomatic or not related to COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people," the CDC stated. "To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in the case demographics or vaccine characteristics among people with reported vaccine breakthrough infections."

Recommended Stories

  • New U.S. COVID-19 cases and deaths tick higher, while CDC’s ‘real world’ study shows Pfizer, Moderna vaccines reduce infection risk by 91%

    The number of new daily COVID-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. ticked higher, but was still down significantly over the past couple weeks, as more than two of every five Americans are now fully vaccinated.

  • Only three fully vaccinated people hospitalised out of 12,000 infected with Indian COVID variant

    It’s an encouraging sign England’s lockdown could be fully lifted as planned on 21 June.

  • Judge throws out suspension of teacher who said he would not use trans students' pronouns

    A Virginia judge on Tuesday ruled that a Loudoun County teacher who refused to use the current names and pronouns of transgender students should immediately return to work, the Washington Post reports.The big picture: A handful of states are considering bills brought by Republican lawmakers to bar schools from teaching about gender identity and in some cases, to prevent teachers from using pronouns that match a student's gender.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo

  • Mom from California arrested in Denver in son's Vegas death

    A mother from San Jose, California, was arrested Tuesday in Colorado less than 12 hours after she was identified by Las Vegas police as the suspect in the death of her 7-year-old son, whose body was found by hikers in Nevada more than 10 days ago. An FBI task force arrested Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, at a hotel in eastern Denver not far from Interstate 70, Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said. “We are all relieved that we were able to get her into custody so quickly,” said Spencer, the homicide lieutenant who has made nearly daily pleas for public help to identify the boy, Liam Husted, since his body was found May 28.

  • Pregnant Washington D.C. mother, son die from COVID-19

    Shanetta Wilson contracted it six months into her pregnancy and fell into a coma. While many Americans prepare for the inevitable reopening of the country and the eventual end of the coronavirus pandemic, one family in Washington, D.C. wants to remind people that many are still dying from COVID-19. Shanetta Wilson, 43, contracted the virus in April just after her baby shower, and she was ultimately checked into George Washington University Hospital, where she fell into a coma six months into her pregnancy.

  • The COVID Delta Variant Is Rapidly Spreading. How Dangerous Is It?

    LISBON, PORTUGAL – MAY 30: Mask-clad shoppers crowd Rua do Carmo on a Sunday sunny afternoon during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic on May 30, 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal. Locals and tourists are seen again in the city streets as the epidemiological bulletin released today by the Directorate General of Health (DGS) reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths in the last 24 hours. In total, Portugal registers 848,658 infections, 17,023 deaths and 808,813 recoveries. (Photo by Horacio Villalob

  • U.S. report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab - WSJ

    The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred to by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the WSJ report https://on.wsj.com/3pw8T5F said. Lawrence Livermore's assessment drew on a genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus, the Journal said. Lawrence Livermore declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal report.

  • Singaporean woman, 86, dies from COVID-19; linked to TTSH cluster

    An 86-year-old Singaporean woman died on Monday (7 June) from COVID-19 infection, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday.

  • Andy Slavitt, White House senior advisor for COVID-19 response, announces he will step down

    Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser for coronavirus response, announced on Tuesday he is leaving his temporary role.Why it matters: Slavitt, who was appointed to the position in January and was expected to leave this month, urged Americans in his final press briefing to not "let our progress be a reason for taking our foot off the pedal."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "Threats remain," Slavitt said. "

  • Senate releases bipartisan Capitol insurrection report identifying big problems, 20 solutions, no blame for Trump

    Senate releases bipartisan Capitol insurrection report identifying big problems, 20 solutions, no blame for Trump

  • A different kind of COVID-19 vaccine is coming, and it could be 'even more protective'

    A different kind of COVID-19 vaccine is coming, and it could be 'even more protective'

  • Supreme Court weighs voting rights in a pivotal Arizona case

    The Maricopa County Election Department counts ballots in Phoenix on Nov. 5, 2020. Arizona's election laws are the subject of a pending Supreme Court decision. Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty ImagesWould you vote by mail if you had to drive hours to a post office to mail your ballot? That question confronts the United States Supreme Court this session in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, which analysts see as one of the most important voting rights cases in a decade. The case considers two

  • New York Times Editorial Board Member ‘Disturbed’ by Sight of American Flags

    On Tuesday, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay graced MSNBC’s Morning Joe to recount a harrowing trip she took to Long Island this past weekend.

  • Fauci warns of COVID-19 Delta variant now spreading rapidly in U.K.: 'We cannot let that happen in the United States'

    A highly transmissible new strain of the coronavirus has taken hold in the U.K., imperiling plans to fully reopen the country on June 21. Public health officials in the United States are grappling with the possibility that a similar regression could take place here.

  • TIL flour can pose a major food poisoning risk

    Funky eggs, expired chicken, spoiled half and half, dented canned goods—these are the foodborne illness risks that keep me up at night. But I’ve always found my flour stash to be a safe place, save the massive pantry moth infestation that nearly ruined my life last summer. Unfortunately, it turns out that flour is actually one of the top ten foods that are “frequently associated with food poisoning or foodborne illness,” per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This sucks!

  • Can Employers Require People To Get The COVID Vaccine?

    Employees at Shopify Inc. work in their office space in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 13, 2015. Rents for brick-and-beam real estate in the city’s east end rose 26 percent to C$20.62 ($16.13) a square foot from 2007 and were up 49 percent in the west end, according to data compiled by CBRE Group Inc. Photographer: Kevin Van Paassen/Bloomberg via Getty Images Before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 20% of employed Americans said they worked from home; by the end of 2020, that percentage jumped

  • Americans are moving, but there’s a ‘notable reversal’ in the types of homes they’re choosing

    This trend may be contributing to the record home price growth that’s occurring across the country, but at the same time, people who’ve moved are seeing a financial benefit, according to a new report from Zillow. This was “a notable reversal of trends from prior years,” Zillow economist Jeff Tucker said in the report. While the average size of the homes movers left behind was the largest since Zillow (Z)(ZG) began tracking this data in 2016, the average size of the new homes people chose was even larger.

  • A chef shares the secrets to making a perfect meatloaf

    If you’ve ever needed a guide to perfect meatloaf, I’ve got good news for you: Golf Magazine has just published a short guide to meatloaf. What does meatloaf have to do with golf? Well, this guide is written by Richard Gras, executive chef at Cliff’s Valley, which is part of a seven club collection of luxury golf communities located in North and South Carolina. I’ve never been out golfing before, but nothing sounds better to me than being out in the hot sun all day, then sitting down to a giant

  • Florida scientist Rebekah Jones fired over whistleblower claim says she will run against Matt Gaetz

    Jones declares ‘no more sex traffickers in Congress!’ in Instagram post

  • Mom arrested in son’s death — after another woman said he was her son, Vegas cops say

    His mom was arrested in Denver, authorities said.