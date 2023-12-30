Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows "swatted" after removing Trump from ballot

Earlier this week, the state of Maine followed Colorado's lead in removing Donald Trump from their 2024 primary ballot and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has been the target of threats ever since.

After Bellows' decision, Trump did not comment directly on the removal but took to Truth Social Thursday night to direct his followers to Bellows’ official website. Accused of being a “virulent leftist” who has now “decided to interfere in the presidential election” by the GOP frontrunner's campaign, Bellows' has most recently found herself the victim of "swatting" on Friday night while she was away with her family for the holiday weekend.

According to Washington Examiner, "Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident, which reportedly occurred after a man called the Augusta Regional Communication Center to report that he had broken into the state official's house. However, when Maine State Police responded to the home, no one was at the residence."

"This behavior is unacceptable," Bellows said in a Facebook post on Saturday. "The non-stop threatening communications the people who work for me endured all day yesterday is unacceptable. It’s designed to scare not only me but also others into silence, to send a message. I am so grateful to have such an amazing team of employees at the Department of Secretary of State."