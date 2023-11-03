Maine shooter Robert Card likely died same day body was found, Medical Examiner says

Robert Card, the gunman who shot and killed 18 people in Lewiston, Maine last week, likely died the same day his body was found, according to new info from the Maine Chief Medical Examiner.

The Medical Examiner determined that Card, 40, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and ruled the death a suicide.

“The postmortem interval based on rigor mortis and other physical signs indicate Mr. Card was deceased likely 8-12 hours before being located,” a spokesperson with the Medical Examiner’s Office told Boston 25 News.

The Army reservist opened fire at a bowling alley and bar on Wednesday, October 25, killing 18 people and injuring over a dozen more. Authorities found Card’s body the night of Friday, October 27 inside a trailer at the Maine Recycling Corporation, where he previously worked. Authorities had said they combed the area twice before the body was found but did not search the trailers in the overflow lot.

The violent attack prompted a two-day manhunt across the region as local, state and federal law enforcement officials searched for the gunman.

On Thursday Maine State Police released the definitive timeline of how the shooting and manhunt unfolded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

