Officials lift shelter-in-place order as manhunt continues for suspect Robert Card: Maine shooting full coverage

A massive manhunt continued Friday for a man suspected of killing 18 people and injuring 13 others at a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night.

Police identified the suspect as Robert Card, a 40-year-old Army reservist who had recently been committed to a mental health facility.

A shelter-in-place order that had previously been in effect since Wednesday in the immediate search area was lifted Friday as police continued to focus in the Androscoggin River near a boat launch where a vehicle belonging to Card was found.

Cover image: (Steven Senne/AP)