Maine shooting – live: Suspect named after four dead in house and interstate shooting spree

A man has been charged with the murders of four people found deceased in a home in Bowdoin, Maine on Tuesday morning.

Joseph Eaton, 34, is is in police custody. Law enforcement officials were called out to the house in Bowdoin on Tuesday and then, shortly thereafter, were called with reports that multiple cars driving on Interstate 295 had been hit by gunfire.

Authorities have said that three people driving on the interstate were shot, with one person in critical condition. They believe the highway shooting is connected to the deaths of four people in Bowdoin. The police have yet not commented on a potential motive for the shootings, nor have they said whether they are still looking for any other suspects.

Bowdoin man charged with murder

Authorities have charged Joseph Eaton with four counts of murder in relation to the bodies found inside a Bowdoin home on Tuesday morning, WMTM has reported.

Mr Eaton, 34, is in custody. It is not yet clear whether he is also being charged in connection to the shootings on Interstate 295 in nearby Yarbrough, which left three people injured including one who is in critical condition.

Police have not yet released a motive for the killings in Bowdoin, which Gov Janet Mills said left her “shocked and deeply saddened.”

Road closed in Yarmouth as shooting investigation continues

The Main Department of Transportation has closed the southbound portion of Interstate 295 at the behest of state police following a shooting on the road this morning. Authorities have not yet said when they expect to re-open the southbound portion of the road.

At the request of @MEStatePolice we have closed the southbound side of I-295 in Yarmouth. Traffic can use Exit 17 as a detour. We will update when we have more information. — MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) April 18, 2023

Police have asked Yarmouth residents to shelter in place as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Four dead, several injured after shootings in Maine

Authorities in Maine believe shootings that left four people dead inside a Bowdoin home and multiple people injured on an interstate freeway in Yarmouth are connected.

