Maine shooting press conference: Watch updates from officials on Robert Card investigation

Officials are providing an update Saturday morning on the investigation involving the massive manhunt for Robert Card, a 40-year-old Army reservist identified as a suspect in Wednesday's mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

Late Friday, authorities found the body of Card, who had been wanted for the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said at the news briefing Saturday morning.

After the shelter-in-place order was lifted Friday afternoon, Sauschuck had urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity. Hunting restrictions announced earlier Friday were lifted following the discovery of Card's body.

Card's body was found at 7:45 p.m. ET Friday near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls in a tractor trailer-style trailer, Sauschuck said. Officials declined to provide an estimated time of death.

Eighteen people were killed and 13 were injured in the Wednesday night rampage at a bowling alley and a bar, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said at a news conference Thursday morning. It is the 36th mass killing this year.

Subsequently, authorities launched a massive manhunt looking for Card.

School districts canceled classes again Friday as the manhunt for Card continued, with residents in and around Lewiston and its twin city, Auburn, warned to continue stay inside and lock their doors.

At a Thursday news conference, Maine State Police Col. William Ross said there is a warrant out for Card's arrest in connection with the murder of eight identified individuals.

Police carried out multiple search warrants Thursday night near Bowdoin, about 30 minutes from the shooting scenes, where investigators twice formed around the home of Card's relative. During the second time, law enforcement called for a person or people to surrender and asked media crews to turn off their lights.

Authorities warned residents as far as 50 miles from a bowling alley and a bar, where the massacres took place, to stay inside with their doors locked.

