Maine shooting suspect Joseph Eaton left note about being ‘free’ after killing parents, two others and a dog

Joseph Eaton in court (Screenshot / WMTW)

Court records in the Maine shooting spree revealed the grisly crime scene discovered by police called to the scene after suspect Joseph Eaton allegedly shot and killed four people, including his parents and their two friends.

Mr Eaton has confessed to the killings in Bowdoin, Maine. He was detained on Tuesday after opening fire while driving down a highway 20 miles away in Yarmouth, injuring three people.

The suspect appeared in court in West Bath on Thursday, his first appearance since the killings.

He was only released from prison on Friday and has now been charged with four counts of intentional or knowing murder.

The victims, who all died of gunshot wounds, include his parents Cynthia Eaton, 62 and David Eaton, 66, and their friends Robert Eger, 72 and Patricia Eger, 62.

The court records outline the scene that police encountered on Augusta Road on Tuesday morning.

The documents state that Patti’s sister visited the home at about 9am, finding drops of blood near the door, WABI reported.

Inside, she discovered a number of guns and bullet holes. She exited the home and called 911.

Police said on Wednesday that they found one victim in a barn and three others in the home. Court documents reveal that a dog was also shot at the scene.

Detectives searching the area also discovered a note stating that someone had been molested and that “there was nothing done about it”.

The note also stated that someone had been freed of pain and that the author of the note desired “a new life”.

Not much later on Tuesday morning, police responded to the highway shooting where Sean Halsey, 51, and his two children, Justin, 29, and Paige, 25, had all been shot.

They were all transported to Maine Medical Center.

Mr Eaton was detained shortly before 11am in the woods close to exit 15 on I-295 in Yarmouth.

When he appeared in court on Thursday, Mr Eaton didn’t enter a plea. His next court date has been scheduled for 28 June.

The police affidavit states that there was broken glass at the scene and that there was more blood inside the residence where three of the victims were found.

One of the bodies in the home had been covered up using a towel and a witness was initially unable to identify the individual, according to the court filing.

While police have said that Mr Eaton has confessed to the shootings, they haven’t revealed when they were killed. It’s also unclear how the suspect got ahold of the weapon or weapons used.

Following felony convictions in Maine and in Florida, where his parents were living, Mr Eaton was unable to legally own firearms.

Police have said that Ms Eaton picked up her son at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham on Friday where he had just finished serving a sentence after being convicted of assault. The mother reportedly took him to the home of the Egers where they had been staying.

