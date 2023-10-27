Maine shooting suspect: ‘This is not the man we know, he would not hurt a flea’

Brandon was unlacing his rented khaki bowling shoes when he heard a loud “pop”. With Halloween just days away, he initially brushed off the bang as a burst balloon and continued to get ready for a solo practice session.

However, when he turned to see a bearded man 15-feet away clutching an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, he knew he had seconds to reach safety.

“I just booked it down the lane and I slid basically in where the pins are and climbed on the machine,” he said.

In stocking feet, Brandon hid on top of the machine which pumps the pins around the Just in Time bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, until the police arrived. Just metres away, seven people were shot dead as the gunman unleashed one part of his bloody rampage. He would go on to kill 18 and injure 13 more in America’s worst mass shooting of 2023, so far.

The horror is far from over for the 38,000 residents of Lewiston and the neighbouring towns, as helicopters and hundreds of police were still scrambling on Thursday to hunt down murder suspect Robert Card.

The 40-year-old army reservist, who had this summer been committed to a mental health facility, is still at large. Police have issued an arrest warrant on suspicion of eight counts of murder. The number of charges is likely to increase as more victims are identified.

Mr Card, a trained firearms instructor, is understood to be a sergeant and a petroleum supply specialist in the US army reserve.

On Thursday, his neighbours said he had “begged for help” to have his guns removed from the house. “This is not the Rob Card we knew,” one neighbour told The Telegraph. “He wouldn’t hurt a flea. He grew up around here. He was a good kid. We’re devastated.”

He added: “I do know he begged for help. They were supposed to come and remove his guns from the house, but they never did. All these lives are lost.”

Richard Goddard, another neighbour, said Mr Card’s home is in “rolling farmland where neighbours live some distance apart”. Mr Goddard said the Cards were a “hard working, quiet farm family”, adding: “This has been a huge shock. It’s unbelievable.”

Resident, John Collins, 61, said someone at Mr Card’s home would practise shooting “all the time... for 20 to 30 minutes straight”.

“I was telling my friend he must have a lot of money because ammunition is so expensive,” he told The Telegraph. “This didn’t seem to bother him,” he added. “He was shooting round after round.”

Wednesday night’s massacre began unfolding at just before 7pm at the family friendly bowling alley. A gunman in a brown hooded jumper pushed through its glass double doors, which had been adorned with fake spider webs for Halloween.

Residents in Maine are in shock after the shooting in Lewiston - AP Photo/Steven Senne

Among those who noticed him was Meghan Hutchinson, whose daughter, Zoe Levesque, 10, had been with a group of children practising in a youth league. As they sprinted for cover, Zoe’s leg was grazed by a bullet.

“My pants had a bullet thing in it and then I looked and it wasn’t that deep,” she told ABC News. “I was scared but it didn’t hurt, and I didn’t know what happened until I started bleeding.”

As they hid in the back room, another child came in who had been hit in the arm and was bleeding “profusely”.

Back in the bowling alley, three generations of women from one family piled on top of each other to try to protect one another from the bullets.

Riley Dumont jumped on top of her 11-year-old daughter, while Ms Dumont’s mother, in turn, laid on top of her.

Bob Violette, a 76-year-old retired mechanic and avid bowler, also tried to protect the children he was looking after, but was killed. The grandfather-of-six bowled most weekday mornings and ran a youth league.

He had saved up to buy new iPads and iPhones to video the children to help them improve. His wife, Lucy, was injured.

Her condition is unknown.

Just 12 minutes after the police had taken the first 911 from the bowling alley, they received a flurry of calls about another shooting at Schemengees Bar and Grille, some four miles away.

Wednesday is “industry night” at the bar, with 25 per cent discounts offered to customers who work in the bar or the restaurant business.

Here, eight men were shot dead, seven inside the bar and one outside.

Victoria Wysocki-Wilson, 31, was preparing supper for her three children when her grandmother, who had friends at the bar, told her about the shooting.

“She had four friends and three of them were shot dead, while a fourth had his knees shot out”, she told The Telegraph. “In a split second your world gets turn[ed] upside down for no good reason,” the business posted on social media, saying “great people in this community” had been killed.

Maine state police told residents about reports of an active gunman at around 8pm, advising locals to stay put and not to approach the “armed and dangerous” suspect, Mr Card.

At around 11pm, officers found Mr Card’s Subaru Outback SUV, in the town of Lisbon, about eight miles to the south east of Lewiston. There was no sign of Mr Card.

On Thursday, an eerie calm descended, with the police order urging residents to stay inside still in place. The streets of Lewiston, Auburn and Lisbon Falls were deserted, with schools, cafes and local businesses shut.

The sites of the shootings were sealed off by police with bodies being removed.

Police also told residents to stay home in the town of Bowdoin, about 12 miles east of Lewiston, where Mr Card is believed to live.

Police are still searching for main suspect Robert Card following the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine - CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Known as the pine tree state due to almost 90 per cent of the land being covered by forest, Maine was, until this week, seen as one of the safest states in the country with 103 incidences of violent crime per 100,000 in 2022, far below the national average rate of 381.

Aaron Davies, a pastor, went to the family reunion centre in Auburn to offer support. He told The Telegraph he had spoken to “little girls who saw horrible things last night”.

By mid-morning the reunion centre was deserted but anxious residents still turned up hoping to find news of their loved ones without success.

An unnamed mother had earlier asked for prayers for her 22-year-old son, who was shot four times and was on a ventilator in hospital.

She told WMTV about 20 other people were waiting for updates on their loved ones at the hospital.

Tom Dupont, who had been planning on having a drink at the Schemengees bar on Wednesday evening but decided to go to his brother-in-law’s house instead, said the community is “waiting for names” of those killed.

“Right now we are feeling disbelief that this could happen in a small town like this,” he said.

