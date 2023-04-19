Maine shooting suspect had been released from prison 4 days earlier

The victims of suspect Joseph Eaton, 34 —who has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in Bowdoin, Maine — included his parents Cynthia, 62, and David Eaton, 66, Maine State police said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Eaton is also accused of wounding three drivers on a highway after the shootings, according to police. Eaton had been released from prison four days earlier over previous charges, authorities said.

Eaton was released on April 14 from the Maine Correctional Center, Anna Black, director of government affairs for the Department of Corrections, confirmed to CBS News. He had been sentenced on March 10, 2021, and was brought in due to probation revocation, said Black. He was charged in Knox County Superior Court, but it is unclear what his charges were, as records are only available for in person review.

Prior to his time in Maine, Eaton had been incarcerated in Florida for assaulting a police officer and possession of a firearm, according to court records. He served 3 months and 14 days of his 3-year prison sentence, court records said.

Four days after Eaton's release on Tuesday morning, Maine State police were called to a home in Bowdoin where officers found four people dead inside, authorities said.

A short time later, at about 10:30 a.m. local time, several vehicles were struck by gunfire on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, a town about 25 miles south of Bowdoin.

State police later confirmed that three drivers had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds, and one was in critical condition.

The names of the dead or injured have not yet been released.

Faris Tanyos contributed reporting.

